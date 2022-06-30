With steady growth each year since it’s opening, the Mississippi Ale House in Olive Branch celebrated its fifth anniversary on Saturday with two new beers and family-friendly festivities that brought the community together.
The five-year-old brewery’s true birthday will be on July 5 but the celebration took place early to ensure that everyone who wanted to attend would be in town to do so, considering the July 4 holiday.
Mississippi Ale House owner Derric Curran said the event helped them gear up for the rest of the summer and fall.
“We had a water slide for all the adults and kids too. We had a beer walk, kind of like a cake walk you’d see at fall festivals but we made it a beer walk,” Curran said. “We had live music from Heartbreak Hill and many giveaways.”
The event also included a homebrewing competition, which featured 22 beers from local homebrewers. The local emphasis also poured into the two new beers created at the ale house, a pilsner and quadruple-dry hopped I.P.A. (India Pale Ale).
The I.P.A. has been a tradition ever since the opening of Mississippi Ale House. Last year’s anniversary I.P.A. included four unique hops, while this year’s edition sported five.
“Each year we make this beer and add another layer of hops for our anniversary,” Curran said. “It’s a very, very heavy I.P.A.. If you really like I.P.A.s it'll be right up your alley. We also made a new pilsner called Top of the ‘Sip.”
Curran described the Top of the ‘Sip beer as an easy-drinking light beer that anyone could enjoy, similar to a Bud Light. Top of the ‘Sip, a 5 percent Czech pilsner, was the 30th beer added to the all-local tap, which once began with just 11 beers.
While the beer and festivities have been fun to bring to DeSoto County, Curran said his favorite part about the Mississippi Ale House is the people and how it has brought the community together.
“The part about it is the people. We have a good time and the beer is great. We’re all just getting together over beer and friendships, lots of lifelong friendships that have been made,” Curran said. “They just come out and enjoy themselves and has provided a place in Olive Branch where there hasn’t always been a place to hang out.”
Curran said that the next celebration scheduled for the ale house is on October 22, which will celebrate Oktoberfest. It will include 20 Oktoberfest style beers and festivities similar to the ones that take place in Germany, where the holiday originated.
