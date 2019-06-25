Southaven police officers have spent Tuesday searching for a man who has been missing since earlier the same day.
What is called a Silver Alert was issued for Pallare "Elias" Mendoza, age 66, who was last seen walking away from Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven on foot.
Police said Mendoza left the hospital about 8:30 a.m. Mendoza does not have a mobile phone, identification and was believed to not have any money when he was last seen.
Mendoza also has pre-existing health conditions that could affect him in the heat.
A release from the police department Tuesday evening said the missing person complaint was filed by the family after a check of some residences that he is known to visit.
Mendoza was described as wearing a black short sleeve dress shirt, black pants, black baseball cap, and an unknown type of shoes. He has a gray/white mustache and gray hair. The five-foot-11-inch Hispanic weighs about 190 pounds and has green eyes.
If anyone has seen Mendoza or know about his location, they are asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS (8477).
9:45 p.m. UPDATE: Police report Mendoza has been found safe and is with his family.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.