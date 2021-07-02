The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Thursday night that the body of missing Lake Cormorant man, Joseph Powers, was found.
Power's family reported him missing to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday.
"They last saw him the day before (29th)," said DCSD Spokeswoman Tish Clark. "He left his phone at home and they're concerned about his well being."
Powers, 39, was found around 4 p.m. Thursday by the DCSD Search and Rescue along with the DeSoto County Emergency Services. Powers was discovered in a lake near Highway 301 and Wilson Mill Road in Lake Cormorant, according to Power's family.
The exact cause of death is unknown.
Earlier Thursday, DCSD asked for the public’s help in finding the missing 39-year-old.
He was last seen on June 29 leaving on foot, deputies said.
The Search and Rescue Unit and other resources were looking for him in the area, a spokesperson said.
