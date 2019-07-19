A small church in Southaven is hoping to make a big difference to its area next weekend when Perfecting Kingdom Outreach Ministries holds a Community Health Day at its 9069 Millbranch Road location.
The church meets inside adjacent store space for Trinity Home Medical Solutions, but from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, Tommy and Carolyn Green’s ministry will be all about giving back to those who come out to visit.
“We are trying to make a difference in our community,” said Tommy Green. “We wanted to do something that we noticed had not been done, so we are just trying to make that difference here.”
During the outreach event, services to be provided include mammogram testing and HIV testing, hair cuts and curls, birth control advice, dental services and eye exams.
A chiropractor will be available for screening and massages will be offered. Fruits, vegetables and other refreshments will be served, and Green points out that all services will be provided free of charge.
“The whole thing is going to be out here in the parking lot,” Green said.
Perfecting Kingdom Outreach Ministries, which the Greens have led for the past year-and-a-half, is a small church that wants to make a large impact in the city.
“We started out just doing Bible study and people got really encouraged,” Green said. “They started wanting more, so we moved from just doing Bible studies to doing Sunday services. The Lord put it on my heart to want to do more. You want to pour into your community and do as much as God leads you to do.”
Prior to starting Perfecting Kingdom Outreach, Green did similar work with Rev. Calvin Booker in north Memphis at Cathedral of Faith, 2212 Jackson and Springdale in Memphis.
“We are a compassionate ministry,” Green said. “Our main concern is about saving souls. We want to see peoples’ lives changed. I believe that everything is in the Word of God. We also know that there are other things that are needed, but we believe that we’re truly being led by the hand of God.”
Green thinks the church is just scratching the surface of what can be done, but they are also thinking big in how they can impact their neighborhood and the community.
“I say, ‘Lord, send me and I will go,’” Green said. “This is where we are for now,” speaking of the storefront sanctuary, “There is where we do everything. We’re just for more being done and more people to come.”
While the July 27 Healthy Community Day is just the first, Green quickly said there will be more opportunities to touch the area.
“This is just the beginning,” said Green.
For more information on the Healthy Community Day or on Perfecting Kingdom Outreach Ministries, call Green at 901-461-5441.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor for the DeSoto Times-Tribune.
