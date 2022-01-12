Milwaukee Tool, which has a large footprint of distribution centers in Olive Branch and other manufacturing operations in Mississippi, moved up in the rankings for the third year in a row of the Top 100 “Best Places to Work” according to a leading internet jobs website.
The company moved up 19 spots to No. 25 in this year’s survey by Glassdoor.com. Milwaukee Tool was ranked No. 44 in 2021 and #60 in 2020. The latest rankings pushed Milwaukee Tool ahead of other major companies like Microsoft, Southwest Airlines, and Apple.
Glassdoor is a worldwide provider of insights about jobs and companies where employees anonymously share their workplace experiences.
“It’s really remarkable that we have made the list three times,” said Milwaukee Tool Company spokesperson Heather McKee. “Last year we were 44. This year we are in the top quarter. The fact that we are beating out names like Apple and Southwest Airlines is a really proud moment for us.”
The rankings are based on employee feedback from Glassdoor reviews and on a five-point scale based on factors like diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, recommend to a friend, and work-life balance.
Milwaukee Tools scored a 4.4 out of 5.The results were determined using company reviews between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021.
McKee said the ranking is both good news for its current employees in Olive Branch, as well as for prospective employees.
“A lot of people looking for jobs go there looking for information about which companies have a good corporate culture and which ones don’t,” McKee said. “And what is really great about Glassdoor and these rankings is that it is based completely on the input of employees. We don’t ask the employees to go there. It’s employees going out of their way to provide input on their own.”
Milwaukee Tool is an industry-leading manufacturer of heavy-duty portable electric power tools and accessories and currently has four distribution centers in Olive Branch occupying about 2.7 million square feet and one in Byhalia, and manufacturing, distribution, and operations centers in Greenwood, Grenada, and Jackson.
The company currently employs 3,300 workers and is looking to hire over 300 more people in DeSoto County over the next month with starting pay ranging from $15-$20 an hour and all shifts. Positions available include equipment operators, fulfillment associates, and team leaders. Job fairs are held most Wednesdays at 8735 Crossroads drive in Olive Branch.
