Hernando Alderman Andrew Miller has been inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) Hall of Fame, which took place at the MML 88th annual conference held in Biloxi.
The MML Hall of Fame was established to recognize municipal elected officials who have served in office for 20 years or more. Alderman Miller has served the City of Hernando as an elected official for 21 years.
Established in 1931, MML represents 293 city, town and village governments in Mississippi. The mission of the MML is helping cities and towns excel through training, lobbying at the state and federal level, and providing resources and networking opportunities with state, federal and private entities.