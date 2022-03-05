History buffs, collectors and sellers made camp at the Landers Center Saturday for the 55th Mid-South Military History & Civil War Show.
Tables and tables filled with tin types, muskets, cannon ball, arrowheads, newspapers, uniforms, posters, photographs, bullets, sabers and war medals all center around the 1861-1865 U.S. Civil War were on display at the show.
Andy Lamanna and his 10 year-old son John Corbitt, of Memphis, saw the show advertised on the Landers Center's highway marquee Saturday morning and decided to stop in.
John Corbitt said he is a fan of Civil War history and one day hopes to be a war reenactor.
"We were wanting to see all the military gear," said Andy." My son is an aficionado."
John Corbitt said he has his own collection at home and was looking to expand it.
"I have stuff from World War II but I want to branch out to other wars," John Corbitt said. "That's kinda what I'm trying to do. I like the muskets and the enfields. That's my favorite gun from this (Civil War) time period."
Art Edinger, traveled from his home outside Louisville, Kentucky, to Southaven to showcase and sell his collection of tin types and photo graphs he collected since he was a boy.
"It probably close to 40 years I've been collecting," Edinger said. "Photographs are one of my main focus. That and letters from soldiers. As a child I've always had an interest in the Civil War. I remember visiting an aunt who had a sword standing up in the corner or a relative that rode with (Nathan Bedford) Forrest. I remember ordering my first Civil War bullet through the mail back in the 1960s. Picked up an item here and there. Next thing you know I'm a collector."
Edinger said his wife and mother-in-law are from Memphis and they get to visit family while he's at the show.
"I've bought a few things and sold a few things, I just really enjoy it seeing all the other collectors," Edinger said.
Other vendors on hand showcased a different side of life during the Civil War like Cody C. Engdahl. The author and fiddler was set up at the event to promote his book series and play music for attendees.
"I'm originally from Detroit, I've worked in television news reporting and decided to pursue my book series in historical fiction. The audience is already there, for Civil War history, I've centered my work around a regiment out of Michigan."
Engdahl, who lives in Nashville, self-published his series and plays fiddle which added a festive atmosphere to the event.
A speaker series was also hosted and presented by Red Oak Capital Management.
Judge John Fogleman, spoke about the Sultana Riverboat disaster and the efforts to establish a museum. Other speakers included Shelby Harriel-Hildebaugh who spoke about her book, "Behind the Rifle, Women Soldiers in Civil War Mississippi," and Mark Vogl who spoke about "Dixie's Greatest Secret, An Introductory History of the Confederate Navy."
