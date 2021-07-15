DeSoto County residents will be excited to hear that the Mid-South Fair is returning after a year-long hiatus because of the pandemic.
The fair is scheduled for Sept. 23 to Oct. 3 and will be held at the Landers Center at 4560 Venture Drive in Southaven.
“After a year like no other, we are ecstatic to be gearing up for the best Mid-South Fair yet,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director.
This year’s fair will feature more than 50 rides, 10 of which will be new to fairgoers. There will also be plenty of places to get a bite of classic fair foods like funnel cakes and corn dogs.
Country music artist Sam Hunt will be the headliner performing at the Landers Center during the fair. The concert is scheduled for Sept. 24 and tickets start at $40.50. Fair admission is included with the purchase of a concert ticket.
Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy several ground acts at the Mid-South fair. Disc-Connected K9s World Famous Frisbee Dogs, Sea Lion Splash, pig races, camel rides and a petting zoo will all be at the fair.
“With more rides, the Sam Hunt concert on opening weekend, and 30 to 40 percent more parking spots than in years past, we’re certain those who greatly missed the fair last year will be more than eager to come out and enjoy all we have to offer in 2021,” said Mastry.
