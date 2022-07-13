MEMPHIS, Tenn. July 13, 2022 – The Mid-South Fair today announced it will return to Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, Sept. 22-Oct. 2. Fair staff are planning a lineup of notable attractions, including a concert inside Landers Center arena by Country Music Association award-winning artist Jon Pardi on Sept. 29.
From thrill rides to kiddies rides, this year’s Mid-South Fair experience will be one for all ages. Food and beverage vendors will be plentiful, serving up turkey legs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, corn dogs, a variety of beverages and more Fair favorites the whole family will enjoy.
2022 Mid-South Fair attendees can also view a wide array of ground acts stationed around the property, including Aussie Kingdom which features interactions with wildlife native to Australia; Sea Lion Splash, a presentation showcasing the relationship between rescued sea lions and their handlers; and Wolves of the World, which provides a look into an enigmatic rescued wolf pack. Pig races, pony rides and a petting zoo will also be onsite throughout the Fair’s run.
“The best time of the year is fast-approaching,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director. “The Mid-South Fair is truly a regional destination with fairgoers coming from states away to visit. It impacts the local economy in a big way, packs fun for the whole family and provides educational opportunities for our youth. When you throw the Jon Pardi concert into the mix, this year’s Mid-South Fair is the total package.”
While the Fair is entertaining for all, it’s especially fun for kids looking to show off their gifts through various contests. Children across the Mid-South are encouraged to apply (if applicable) to participate in the Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Pageant, Youth Art Contest and SpokesKID Contest. Details will be shared on www.midsouthfair.com and Mid-South Fair social media pages soon.
The exciting attractions and beneficial educational opportunities the Fair provides return every year thanks to generous sponsors. Business owners interested in sponsoring the event financially or through an in-kind contribution can email info@midsouthfair.com to learn more about customizable partnership levels.
Tickets to see Jon Pardi perform in the arena are sold separately and start at $25. The fee includes Fair admission as an added bonus. Tickets can be purchased at Landers Center’s box office and at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information about what to expect during the 2022 Mid-South Fair, please visit www.midsouthfair.com.
About Landers Center
Located in Southaven, Mississippi, Landers Center is a 10,000-seat multi-purpose arena and entertainment provider that hosts numerous national touring acts, family shows and sporting events. Built in 2000 and home to the Memphis Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies’ G-League team of the NBA Developmental League and the Memphis Americans men’s and women’s teams of the National Indoor Soccer League, Landers Center hosts more than 600 events annually and offers several venue options, including the multipurpose arena; 17,000-square-foot convention center; 400-seat theater and a large parking lot that boasts nearly 3,000 parking spaces that hosts outdoor events, including the Mid-South Fair. For more information, please visit www.landerscenter.com.
About the Mid-South Fair
The Mid-South Fair is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community service organization headquartered in Southaven, Mississippi. The Mid-South Fair is dedicated to providing safe, family-oriented entertainment for all on an annual basis. Since the first fair was held in 1856, the event has strived to educate those living in the Mid-South and to provide opportunities to grow and showcase their talents by granting scholarships, as well as hosting art contests, competitive youth talent competitions and more. For more information, please visit www.midsouthfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.