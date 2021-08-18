The Mississippi Department of Employment Security, on behalf of the Southaven Chamber of Commerce, will hold the 2021 Mid-South Area Job Fair in Southaven August 26 at the Landers Center.
The annual Governor’s Job Fair is always open to the public without charge and provides participants the opportunity to meet with employers and discuss potential job opportunities.
Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network, stated, “We’ve been working with our community partners on this event for the last few months. The Southaven Chamber of Commerce and the Desoto County Economic Council have been great partners. We are excited to partner with them for another year to help connect Mississippians with jobs.”
Important information about the job fair:
- Dress for success
- Be prepared for on-site interviews
- Bring plenty of resumes (Copiers/scanners will NOT be available at the Job Fair)
- Review the list of participating employers and have a game plan
- Please bring your mask if you are not vaccinated. They will be required during the event.
- Social distancing will be observed.
Pre-registration is highly encouraged. To pre-register for the event, visit jobfairs.ms.gov. Please print your registration confirmation and provide this at the check-in station on the day of the job fair.
“On-the-spot hires frequently occur at our job fairs, so please be patient with us during this event,” said Todd.
Todd said events like the Mid-South Area Job Fair help connect Mississippi’s workers with employers looking to hire and are a critical part of the state's efforts to strengthen its economy.
For a list of registered employers, go to: https://www.jobfairs.ms.gov.
