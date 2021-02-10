A Michigan woman has been charged after she allegedly hit a patrol car while leading police on a chase, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.
Stacy Guiltner, 44, from Michigan was charged with several felonies after driving a stolen vehicle when deputies attempted to stop her in the Hernando Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
While trying to avoid deputies, she hit a patrol car and three other vehicles at the nearby gas station.
DCSD says deputies then followed Guiltner down McIngvale Road to Green Road where the car ran off the road.
Guiltner is facing several felony charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement, felony fleeing and auto theft.
According to DCSD, no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
