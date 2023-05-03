Methodist Olive Branch Hospital received a 5-star safety rating from a national watchdog nonprofit that grades hospital safety practices across the country.
The hospital received the highest possible score from The Leapfrog Group, one of only two Mississippi hospitals to ear five stars. Only 14 percent of hospitals in the U.S. receive a 5-star rating.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is based on over 30 performance indicators and is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on preventing medical errors. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.
All five of Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare's adult hospitals received an 'A' grade and is the only hospital system to receive A ratings this period.
“We take seriously our mission to deliver high-quality, innovative and compassionate care every day,” said Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO Dr. Michael Ugwueke. “Leapfrog’s Spring grades reflect the outstanding and safe care we provided to patients during the last three year rating period, which includes the many peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare systems were truly tested during that time in ways previously unimagined. Earning all A’s is a true reflection of our culture of collaboration, focus on continuous learning and unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality patient care.”
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare voluntarily submits Leapfrog safety surveys to monitor and track against national healthcare industry standards and benchmarks.
Results of local hospitals can be viewed here.
“We are on a continuous journey to achieve increasingly higher levels of excellence,” said Ugwueke. “We hold ourselves accountable to deliver the highest quality and safest care because our patients deserve nothing less than our very best.”
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare often looks to other industry standards as a means to measure its progress. For example, the Memphis-based organization is the first healthcare system in Tennessee to earn full ISO 9001 Quality Management System certification, the gold standard in demonstrating best practices for delivering consistent patient care.
The healthcare network retains a strong performance on national Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) measures.
