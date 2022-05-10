Methodist Olive Branch Hospital honored its nurses on Tuesday with a picnic, as part of Nurses Week to show appreciation for those who have helped keep north Mississippians healthy during the pandemic.
Healthcare workers gathered outside where they enjoyed food, games and some relaxing shade. The week-long celebration has been refreshing for healthcare workers like Jessica Smith, who has been a floor nurse at Methodist Olive Branch for about seven years.
“We’ve had a picnic, yesterday we had cookies and hot chocolate. One day they had biscuits when we walked in, they’ve covered it all,” Smith said. “It’s so wonderful. We actually got to pick up our lunches instead of them bringing it to us (because of previous pandemic restrictions).”
Nurses Week, as well as Healthcare Week, have been celebrated across all six hospitals in the local Methodist system. Other festivities including an ice cream social, food trucks and other scavenger hunts have been included in the celebration, to give healthcare workers many ways to relax and know they are highly appreciated.
Smith also said she has liked how the timing of Healthcare Week has coincided with Florence Nightingale’s birthday on May 12. She described Nightingale as “the first nurse”, who was known for founding modern nursing care during the Crimean War.
“It goes back to our foundation of nursing where Florence started it. It has so much purpose and this year it’s so much better,” Smith said. “Now we’re able to have families here with their patients. That is just a tremendous help for us and the patient. It’s hard to nurse without the family or support person that knows them way better than us.”
Smith recalled a time where she took and made calls every day to a patient’s grandmother. She said even though they did not spend much time together in person, the constant communication assisted her work with the patient significantly.
The pandemic caused change, worry and additional stress for healthcare workers like Smith. Yet, she said the difficult time taught her about things that matter the most, as well as how important the work inside hospitals has been for all communities.
“The pandemic taught me how important families are to our patients. I would be here after shifts calling patients’ families,” Smith said. “We had to do little things like that to get by, to make it better for everybody.”
Healthcare workers were happy to have lunch together, play some games and enjoy music played by a DJ. They were permitted to not wear a mask outdoors before putting one on as they went back inside the hospital.
