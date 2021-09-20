Methodist Le Bonheur reported on Friday its hospitalizations and deaths for it healthcare systems.
The age range for its most recent deaths reported were between patients from theirs 30s to 60s.
"We are seeing more deaths among younger patients," Spokeswoman Sarah Farley said. "These patients had no serious underlying conditions and all of them were unvaccinated.
As of Friday morning, September 17, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare had 191 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across its system.
"Eighty-five percent of our hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated," said Farley. "The majority of our vaccinated patients have serious underlying health conditions or are immunocompromised."
Farley added that cancer patients were represented among vaccinated COVID inpatients.
In a recent research study published in the Annals of Oncology, nearly half of cancer patients developed no antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after their first dose of vaccine.
"Those without a cancer diagnosis can help protect individuals with cancer by getting vaccinated and masking up when in proximity to others," Farley said.
