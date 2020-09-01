Even though the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital has decreased over the last week throughout the Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare system, other patients are coming in, sicker than normal.
There are fewer COVID-19 patients in ICU beds across the system but more people in ICU beds than normal.
Dr. Kelinda Ramsay, a physician at Methodist-North Hospital, said in a press conference this morning that she has seen an increase in patients with chronic illnesses recently, especially patients with diabetes and cardiac issues.
“That is the bulk of the care we’re seeing, and that speaks to the demographic and the comorbidities in our community,” she said.
Often, these patients are staying in the hospital for longer than they usually would, likely because they have avoided treatment for fear of contracting COVID-19.
Prolonging care for chronic conditions, though, often makes them much more serious, she said. Some patients are experiencing longer and more invasive stays in the hospital because they are waiting to receive care.
“When the pandemic hit, it was kind of this void, like, ‘Where are the patients?’” she said.
The case mix index, a measure hospitals use to determine how sick patients are, has been higher than normal. It peaked in April, and though it has stabilized since then, it is still higher than normal, Dr. Ramsay said.
She encouraged people to seek treatment for illnesses — especially those involving fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion, difficulty with speech and weakness on one side of the body compared to the other.
“It’s really important during this time to continue those routine visits,” she said. “We remain open to provide care in a safe manner for a number of comorbidities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.