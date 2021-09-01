Today, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reported another record high day for COVID positive patients.
Spokeswoman Sarah Farley said on Wednesday said the largest increase of hospitalized COVID patients was at our Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Out of 322 hospitalizations, 26% are in ICU.
"About 12% of hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated. The majority of these patients have multiple comorbidities or comprised immune systems," according to information released today. "Currently seeing a five-fold increase in COVID deaths among patients age 40 and younger. We are definitely headed in the wrong direction in terms of the trajectory of this pandemic. Getting more people vaccinated is the only way to turn a corner.
MLH opened a second Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic to expand access to patients in need of infusion. Methodist offers infusion therapy at its Hacks Cross and University Hospital locations.
"We need the community’s help now," Farley said. "We are urging the community to take action to get vaccinated and faithfully practice proven safety behaviors to help slow the spread of this virus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.