Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon.
“We are really excited to have you here,” said Chamber Director Laura Taylor. “Horn Lake is growing, but it still has that small town feel.”
The 2,200 square foot model home is located in Nicole Place, in an established subdivision at 5977 Tucker Landing in Horn Lake off Nail Road in the west end of the city. The Memphis-based property developers have built more than 500 homes in around Memphis, and more than a dozen subdivisions in DeSoto County including Mallard Park in Walls, Bonne Terre in Nesbit, Rasco Farms in Southaven, and Dickens Place, Cedar Bluff and Chateau Ridge in Olive Branch.
Prices in Nicole Place start in the mid $350,000s. Floor plans include a 2-car garage, large backyard, and feature a first-level main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, large open living spaces, 9-10 foot ceilings, modern kitchen and bathroom, and upstairs flex space/home office.
“We want to help grow this community,” Jeff King said. “We are working on a new development, and we would love to help the city accomplish their goal of attracting even more new homes.”
Roxanne King said the city was very easy to work with and are excited to work in partnership with them.
“Horn Lake checks so many boxes for today’s homeowners,” Roxanne said. “It has good schools. It is attracting more employers like Amazon. The homes here at Nicole Place are convenient to all of the restaurants and retail stores on Goodman Road, and with easy access to Highway 51 and Interstate 55, it’s convenient to downtown Memphis. We’re getting a lot of calls about these homes.”
Latimer wished the company well and thanked them for choosing Horn Lake for their new subdivision. He said Nicole Place is exactly the type of housing the city is looking to attract.
“We are delighted with the quality of homes they are bringing to Horn Lake,” Latimer said. “We have needed this for some time, and they are definitely filling that gap for us. We are looking forward to seeing even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.