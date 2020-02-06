Sherry Johnson is nothing but positive about youngsters and what they can be, regardless of where they come from. Since starting in her church 13 years ago, Johnson’s mentoring program has injected that positivity in youngsters from kindergarten to college age.
The concept Johnson started in 2007 and then took to Southaven High School, where she was a teacher, has now expanded to the community and beyond.
She is now founder/owner/CEO of the Better Life Foundation and Mentoring Programs, under which are the D.I.V.A.A.S. and G.E.N.T.S. mentoring programs to take those who may not know about the skills of social graces and academic success and make them better people, ready for the real world.
Johnson took on the name D.I.V.A.A.S. for her program for young women, a name that stands for Divine Individuals Victorious and Appointed for Success. A similar program for young men, titled G.E.N.T.S. was started as Johnson saw a need for them, as well.
She added that with the expansion of her successful program into other parts of Mississippi, with even interest in Arkansas and Tennessee, the names will change to better reflect the program.
That identification will be announced during the D.I.V.A.A.S. Ball, set for the Southern Elegance event center in Southaven on Saturday, March 7.
“I think it’s time for a name change, to paint a different picture, and to appeal to the more mental aspects of life,” Johnson said. “That name is going to say a lot about that.”
With the expanding mentoring program growing outside DeSoto County, it makes for a busy time for Johnson, who holds Saturday morning sessions at Brown Missionary Baptist Church on Swinnea Road in Southaven, then packs up and heads off for Clarksdale to repeat the program for youngsters in that part of the state.
Johnson wants those youngsters to know that they matter as she gives them the tools to be successful.
“I want them to know that they were not a mistake,” Johnson said. “No matter where you are in life, that does not define where they can go or where they can end up. Dreams can become reality, that just because someone told you that you are nothing, does not mean they have to play into that role.”
The program is designed to motivate young people to excellence. Among the graduates of the program is former Ole Miss women’s basketball standout, WNBA player and current assistant women’s basketball coach Armintie Price Herrington.
Among the aspects of Johnson’s instruction are how to address teachers when they’re having problems in school, self-control, and abstinence.
“We teach etiquette for all occasions, whether it be school etiquette, classroom etiquette, job etiquette, social engagement etiquette, whatever it is,” Johnson said. “They will know how to stand in front of the Queen of England. We keep it real.”
Job shadowing is offered and the youngsters are also involved in community service, searching for scholarships, as well as opportunities to enhance literature interests.
An event that caps the year is the D.I.V.A.A.S. Ball, which Johnson said is a celebration of who the participants have become and what they have learned.
“The ball is also giving them a taste of how it feels to celebrate yourself and how it feels for others to celebrate you in a way that is memorable and not just a pat on the back, you did good,” Johnson said.
D.I.V.A.A.S. and G.E.N.T.S. is cross racial and diverse in makeup. Johnson understands that youngsters are out in the community in need of the skills she teaches, regardless of who or what they are.
“It’s so rewarding,” said Johnson. “Children will understand how to behave when they go somewhere, places like the mall or a restaurant with a white table cloth.”
To learn more, email Johnson at sherryj16@gmail.com.
Bob Bakken is Managing Editor of the DeSoto Times-Tribune.