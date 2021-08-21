At age five, Dustin Starr knew he wanted to be a wrestler. An opportunity to face off against hulking brutes ready to flip an opponent onto their back was hard to resist. Starr eventually learned how announcing at those events was a lot less painful than being hurled around.
Starr is originally from Memphis but grew up as a teen in Horn Lake and Walls.
“My family moved out of the city and to DeSoto County, which had not grown into the DeSoto County we know today,” Starr said. “I knew I wanted to be a professional wrestler. There was never a question. That’s what I was going to do, no matter who told me how crazy it was.”
Finding support at home was a challenge when Starr declared his dreams of wanting to be a professional wrestler.
“It was a difficult career choice, or as I call it, dream career choice. The support wasn’t always there. Most thought I had lost my mind, especially being 140 lb out of high school,” Starr explained. “My oldest sister, Ashlie, was always the most supportive and still is to this very day.”
Starr got his chance to wrestle in the WWE’s developmental system in 2011, but learned how painful wrestling can be and sought other less painful ways to stay in the sport.
“I started to accept those opportunities, learn about those roles and here we are today,” Starr said. “And the best part is doing it all in my hometown.”
Starr brought back the nostalgia he himself remembers as a boy for other fans to inhale in Memphis Wrestling.
The brand of Memphis Wrestling has been known since the late 1970s including an in-studio television show, Memphis Wrestling: Home of Rhythm and Bruise, that was broadcast weekly on WLMT (CW30), the Memphis, Tennessee affiliate of The CW Television Network, and was produced in the WLMT studio. It was originally broadcast every Saturday starting on May 17, 2003. In 2006, due to numerous conflicts with other Saturday morning broadcasting commitments, such as college football, the broadcast moved to 10 p.m. and renamed Memphis Wrestling Prime Time, until the channel went bankrupt. The company closed down in 2014.
“It was such a big part of my childhood,” said Starr. “My family and I watched every Saturday morning. We went to Mid-South Coliseum every Monday night for the matches. Then, I was able to not only compete in Memphis Wrestling, but I became a multiple-time Champion. Then, Memphis Wrestling went away. Memphis Wrestling left the television airwaves and had been gone for over 15 years. So, there was a major void that was never filled, until now.”
The cheers and jeers of fans fuels Starr’s motivations for Memphis Wrestling and the support of the wrestling community.
“Our team worked extremely hard to make our plans a reality,” said Starr. “Many of the wrestlers put in many hours of sweat-equity into our WrestleCenter helping make it a reality.”
Starr attributes both former and current wrestlers with rebuilding the Memphis Wrestling Brand.
Starr’s dream arena, Memphis Wrestling WrestleCenter, serves as a training center for upcoming wrestling stars and for Championship Wrestling from Memphis television show that airs every Saturday at noon on CW30 Memphis.
“One of the best experiences would be working with Memphis legend and World Champion wrestler King Cobra,” said Starr. “He’s not only the head coach of our training camp — but his veteran leadership inside and outside of the ring is invaluable.”
Chris Wooley, of Memphis, a.k.a. Little Chris from The Posse, and his tag team partner ingrained themselves in the revival of Memphis Wrestling, not only as wrestlers but as carpenters.
“We built the desk, walls, all of it man,” said Wooley. “Definitely a labor of love, we wanted it bad enough, all the boys kind of came together. It took a whole village, from painting the ring, putting the ring together, all of it.”
Wooley said he has no prior experience in carpentry, but knew what had to be done in creating a wrestling arena.
“Along with the arena portion of our facility, we also have a nice lobby space for ticketing, a large meet and greet area where you can meet the stars of Memphis Wrestling and of course Tops Bar-B-Q is our exclusive concession at all live events,” Starr explained. “They have a mini-restaurant inside!”
Starr is an emcee at his events along with his wife, Maria; they are familiar faces with lively personalities. Fans of the Memphis Redbirds, Memphis 901 Futbol and Memphis Grizzlies may should recognize the Starr’s distinctive voices during matches and games.
Starr’s trademarked look is a tall pompadour, coiffed regularly.
“If I had a dollar every time I got asked about my hair! I get my hair cut almost weekly by my stylist Ginny Hall in Memphis,” said Starr.
Maria anchors her husband’s more lighthearted persona during events they work together. Starr said he enjoys the time with his wife of six years.
“We just had our 6th wedding anniversary,” said Starr. “Although, we have been together for 11 years. We met while I was hosting a hockey game. I introduced myself and saw her everyday since. Working with her is a lot of fun. We’ve had so many great experiences whether it’s hosting Redbirds baseball together, doing reality TV shows together or hosting TV shows and events together, we have a good time. I just have to be sure I don’t take her lines!”
The pair not only share their love of emceeing, but also the rearing of two boys.
“We have a 13 year old named Brady. He has a mustache (inside joke and true) and just started 8th grade,” said Starr. “And we also have a new addition, Reese the Beast. He is 9 months old and just started doing push-ups and squats. I’m kidding but I think it’s coming soon!”
At the July 11 live taping, Lance Hoyt, ring name Lance Archer a.k.a. Murder Hawk, was the featured wrestler for the event. The show, and others like it, is executed with several aspects to consider. Lighting, costumes changes, camera angles and positions, wrestler safety, wrestler entrances and exits, but most importantly, the fans.
“It’s fun being able to be out, see the faces, see the fans, get back into the atmosphere that kind of got me into the business,” said Hoyt. “I’ve been lucky and blessed to be a part of some of the biggest companies in the world, like with AEW right now.
Hoyt said being able to come back to Memphis and work with some of the new upcoming talent, the grassroots, keeps him grounded and motivated and moving forward.”
As a husband, father, emcee, business owner, brand ambassador, Starr says there is very little down time. After the July 11 live taping, Starr was still charged with energy, even after the ring lights had been turned off.
“It’s impossible to sleep. After such an exciting thing, whether it’s a Grizzlies game, Redbirds game or all this that happened today, the adrenaline is just going,” said Starr, who is also his own social media manager. “I’ll be up for probably the next two days. A business owner, I was told, doesn’t really go to sleep. We just nap. So, I’ll get some naps in every now and then. It is very hard to decompress, the crowd was so excited and,” Starr paused, “my adrenaline is still going right now and we’ve been done for thirty minutes! I got up at six this morning and went to bed at three.”
The future of Memphis Wrestling, as Starr sees it, is to become regional including Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.
“We syndicated our program to Ritter Communications Tubetown in the Jonesboro market. That gives us a larger reach into Arkansas and Missouri. Next, we would like to expand deeper into Mississippi and beyond Jackson, TN,” said Starr. “Our YouTube channel is seeing significant growth across the globe with over 3 million impressions and new content daily. You can literally watch Championship Wrestling from Memphis from anywhere in the world (YouTube.com/championshipwrestling).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.