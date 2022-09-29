A Memphis woman who hit a DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Deputy with her car in 2021 was found guilty this week of DUI.
Katherine Harris, 37, was driving drunk on Interstate-269 when she ran into Deputy Austin Eldridge who was helping a motorist change a flat tire on the side of the road near Laughter Road.
Eldridge was pinned between two vehicles and had to be airlifted from the scene to a Memphis area hospital. He underwent multiple surgeries and had his left leg amputated above the knee.
Harris was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury.
She will be sentenced on Oct. 24 and faces up to 25 years in prison.
