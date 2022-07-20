A Memphis woman is dead after an officer involved shooting regarding a high speed chase in Horn Lake.
In the early morning hours of July 20, Horn Lake Police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to stop. After several hours, the chase ended with the Memphis woman dead after officers were forced to fire shots.
Around 1:35 a.m., the driver of the white Jeep Grand Cherokee refused to stop on Highway 302 and Mallard Creek. Police pursued the vehicle and assisting officers deployed stop sticks, tire deflation devices, on the vehicle at Goodman and Dancy and again at Pasadena. The driver continued going on four flat tires.
Police said the vehicle then entered the Circle K parking lot at Highway 302 and Windchase, circled the pumps, and continued on back to Highway 302 while driving westbound into eastbound lanes of traffic.
Officers then tried to make several Tactical Vehicle Intervention moves to stop the driver, but none were successful. The vehicle then continued to move eastbound on 302.
Police said the driver then turned into a Gateway Tire parking lot and was stopped using TVI moves. The driver then pulled out a revolver at an officer which resulted in officers firing at the driver. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Four officers have been placed on administrative leave per department policy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene and is conducting an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.