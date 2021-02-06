A Memphis woman has been charged with DUI in connection with a crash on I-269 Friday night in which she allegedly struck and critically injured a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion said in a news conference Saturday that his office has charged 37 year-old Catherine Harris, of Memphis, with DUI involving death or bodily injury.
“This is a very serious situation we are facing here,” Champion said. “We catch the back end of these cases and have to see the carnage that these things cause. And it was, quite frankly, carnage. There is no other way to describe it.”
Champion said deputy Austin Eldridge had stopped to assist a motorist with a flat tire. Eldridge went to the trunk of his car to get a car jack when he was hit around 8:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane just east of the Laughter Road exit.
“There was a piece of debris that caused some people to have flat tires once they hit it,” Champion said.
Eldridge was pinned between the vehicle and the alleged suspect’s car and suffered injuries to both of his legs. Chief Deputy Justin Smith said another deputy on the scene and several citizens immediately began first aid. Eldridge was subsequently airlifted to Regional One.
“There were plenty of heroics,” Smith said. “Sgt. (Jonathan) Hendrix applied tourniquets immediately after this happened and stopped the bleeding. We were told by medical staff on the scene that Deputy Eldridge would not be with us had Sgt. Hendrix not done that. There was some amazing work we watched take place last night.”
Champion said the suspect was given a field sobriety test, but did not know how fast she was traveling. The speed limit on I-269 is 70 mph.
“The indicators on the scene were that she was under the influence,” Champion said.
Champion said the crash is still under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol and could take up to six to eight weeks before the report is finished.
“Most of these cars have a box that can be downloaded that helps out with speeds and braking,” Champion said.
Sheriff Bill Rasco said Eldridge has been with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department for about a year. He added that Eldridge underwent surgery and will likely require additional surgery, but is already sitting up in bed and flashed the thumbs up sign in a photo taken in his hospital room.
Rasco said the department is praying for him and his family and expects Eldridge to make a full recovery and be back on the job.
“It’s been a very stressful thing for him,” Rasco said. “He is a young man. He is tough. He’s fighting a battle right now, but he will be back. I have no doubt in my mind.”
Smith said the entire sheriff’s department and the community has been shaken by the event, and he stressed that DUI is not a victimless crime. He pleaded for the community to take it seriously.
“I do ask in the future that people understand this and please, if you see people driving carelessly, swerving, driving crazy, please call us and we can address these before these kinds of tragedies happen,” Smith said.
Champion stressed that the county takes a very proactive approach to DUI.
“I don’t think she went out to drive last night meaning to hit a deputy and hurt him,” Champion said. “But the fact is she had been drinking and this is what happens.”
Harris is currently being held without bond in Tate County Jail and will make her first appearance in DeSoto County Justice Court on either Monday or Tuesday. She could face 20 to 25 years in prison.
“We can go different routes with this,” Champion said. “We are in the very early stages of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.