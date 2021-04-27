The greater Memphis/Mid-South area will be represented by Memphis Volleyball Academy’s 15 Red team at the 2021 USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship (GJNC) this summer in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The USA Volleyball GJNC is the most prestigious junior volleyball event in the country. Memphis Volleyball Academy’s 15 Red team earned a qualifying bid while playing at the Windy City National Qualifier tournament. Only 36 bids are awarded across the country in this division.
MVA's 15 Red is an exceptional group of athletes that put in hard work and display passion every time they step on the court. A majority of the players have played at Memphis Volleyball Academy (MVA) for several years which has created a family atmosphere amongst everyone involved. This team has a 58 – 6 record this season and is currently ranked 19th in the nation out of over 3200 15U competitive girls volleyball teams. 15 Red has also won championships in 5 tournaments so far this club volleyball season and are the highest nationally ranked team in our region.
The team is led by Coach In-Sik Hwang and Assistant Coach Kristi Thurman.
MVA 15 Red team members are: Julie Bierdz, Emily Farm, Elaina Farm, Campbell McKinnon, Bree Pardy, Reese Regner, Reece Roberts, Hassie Clare Thurman, and Quinn Thurman.
The team will be competing for the National Championship in the USA division at the Las Vegas Convention Center June 27 through June 30.
