An off-duty Memphis Police Lieutenant was shot outside of his home in Olive Branch around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Tish Clark said that the officer was shot one time but is expected to be okay. The shooting happened on Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision.
As the officer was leaving for work in his personal car, a vehicle blocked the driveway and shots were fired.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.