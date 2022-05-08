Nicole Hughes never forgot her visit to Graceland Too. Hughes was a freshman at Auburn University and visited the quirky Elvis shrine in Holly Springs early one morning in 2008 with a college friend from Ole Miss.
Graceland Too was a kitschy roadside attraction whose eccentric owner, Paul MacLeod, delighted in showing off his huge collection of Elvis memorabilia at all hours of the day. The home was open 24/7 and filled from floor to ceiling with every conceivable Elvis-related collectible on the planet.
MacLeod was one of the most famous collectors of Elvis memorabilia. Its famous visitors included Bill Clinton and Muhammed Ali. Lucky visitors could even pose and have a Polaroid picture taken in the “Shrine Room” wearing a jacket he claimed was once worn by Elvis.
Hughes said the real attraction though, was Paul himself, who made a point of letting visitors know that he was armed and had many weapons in the house.
“It was interesting, but at the same time a little frightening,” Hughes said. “We went there at 3 a.m. because it never closes. All the Ole Miss students knew about it and went there after the bars close. It was fun but it had you a little on edge because you never knew what he was going to say. And he certainly let us know that he had guns in the house.”
Tragedy struck Graceland Too on the night of July 15, 2014. The 70 year-old MacLeod shot and killed 28 year-old Dwight David Taylor after he caught the man trying to break into Graceland Too.
Officials believed the shooting was in self defense, but the incident has left more questions than answers to this day about what happened that night.
MacLeod told police that Dwight, whom he knew and had paid to do occasional small jobs around the house, had tried to force his way into the home through the front door. The tragedy took another turn when MacLeod was found dead of a heart attack on his porch two days later.
Hughes said the story stuck with her over the years. She kept waiting for someone to turn it into a book or movie. But when the story became forgotten, the first-time writer decided to use it as the basis for a play.
She wrote “Graceland Too” in a month and submitted it to the New York Theater Festival thinking it would be rejected. Instead, they said yes. “Graceland Too” had its premiere this week in New York.
“When I read the story I thought for sure that somebody in Hollywood would pick it up because this is too good,” Hughes said. “But nothing ever happened. I had moved to Brooklyn when I heard about its tragic ending. I did some research and read some articles and I wanted to dive into the story and see what became of it.”
Hughes said while she likes a lot of Elvis’s music, she isn’t a super-fan of the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. But like most people from Memphis or Tupelo, Hughes said she does have an Elvis family story. Her great-uncle, Frank Hill, worked as a mortician at a Memphis funeral home and embalmed Elvis when he died. He kept some of the flowers from Elvis’s funeral as a memento.
“It was always a thing that we knew that my grandmother had them and that they were in a frame and kept it in the attic,” Hughes said. “They’re just flowers. You can’t prove that they were at Elvis’s funeral. Paul also claimed to have Elvis funeral flowers. His weren’t framed. They were in a plastic bag tied up and stuck to the wall. Maybe we are oddly connected through those flowers.”
Although the story is based on fact and real people are depicted in the play, Hughes said “Graceland Too” isn’t meant to be the definitive account of what happened.
Hughes said nobody knows what really happened except Paul and Dwight. Dwight had been homeless on and off and struggled with substance abuse. There was speculation that Paul owed Dwight $10 for a job he had done at Graceland Too and came over that night to collect. He was seen on Paul’s porch earlier that evening and was apparently in an agitated mood. Others said Dwight was bipolar and was suffering from a painful stomach ailment and was suicidal and wanted to die.
Hughes said there were a lot of gaps that had to be filled in.
Most seem to agree that Paul would never hurt Dwight on purpose and might not have recognized him. The reality that he had killed Dwight most likely led to Paul’s own death two days later.
“It was odd because Dwight and Paul were friends. It’s not just some case of a random guy coming there to steal something. They were friends,” Hughes said. “So a lot of it is loosely based on truth and lot is made up because at the end of the day, it is a play. No one knows the truth. The two people who do are not here.”
Hughes said the play is a deeply layered, southern story. Although it has some commentary on mental health and gun ownership, in the end Hughes said she lets the audience decide for themselves who the bad guy is.
“The way I wrote it, I wanted to be very clear that the audience decides,” Hughes said. “I don’t make any judgements because nobody knows who the bad guy is.”
“Graceland Too” isn’t a musical, but in a nod to Elvis, the play does feature Blues songs by artists who inspired Elvis like Big Mama Thornton and Arthur Cruddup.
“Act 1 is very bluesy,” Hughes said. ‘And the second act, because it is a tragedy, goes in to some Gospel.”
Hughes said she tried to locate Dwight’s family during her research but was unsuccessful. They eventually heard about the play on Facebook and she was able to speak to them about it.
“I didn’t know how to find them, but fortunately they found me,” Hughes said. “We had a discussion. They were hesitant, which I understand. Its been eight years and digging up some old wounds is hard. But I wanted their involvement and sent them the script.”
Hughes said the family liked the play and agreed to write a note to the audience, which is included in the program. The family urges audience members to make a donation in Dwight’s name to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Hughes said she hopes that after the initial run is over that “Graceland Too” will find a home on a stage in the South.
“I certainly hope so,” Hughes said. “I have been in talks. I think it will take a successful run here to get people to say yes down there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.