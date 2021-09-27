A Memphis man is facing charges in Mississippi for allegedly making a threat against the Mid-South Fair.
According to Southaven Police, investigators were notified around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24, about a Facebook post that contained threatening language directed towards the Midsouth Fair.
Investigators determined that the responsible party was from Memphis, and within a few hours of becoming aware of the post, detectives were able to coordinate with the Memphis Police Department to locate Darrius Marcellius Muldrow.
Muldrow was arrested and charged under Mississippi’s terroristic threats law. He transported to the Shelby County Jail where he will await extradition back to Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.