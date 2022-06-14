Olive Branch have arrested a Memphis man in connection with a shooting at the Target store on Goodman Road in May.
Dillon Munn, 22, of Memphis, was charged with attempted murder and is being held on $100,000 bond and is awaiting extradiction.
On May 13, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 5150 Goodman Road at the Target store just after 3:30 p.m.
Officials say a 17 year-old was followed by a group of men to the store. Several shots were fired at the teen who managed to escape without injury. The bullets hit the store and shattered several windows.
Subsequent investigation lead to the identification of potential suspects related to this incident.
Munn was taken into custody with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation, with additional arrests expected.
