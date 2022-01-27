The Memphis Hustle, the Grizzlies’ NBA G League affiliate, lost 127-124 to the South Bay Lakers Wednesday, Jan. 26, in the last of a two-game series at the Landers Center.
The Hustle (2-7) fell to the Lakers (5-2) in the first game of the series Monday, 124-116 and extended their losing streak to five despite rallying from 16 points down.
Leading the Hustle was Shaq Buchanan with 29 points. Reggie Hearn scored 18 points, EJ Onu added 17 points and Tyrell Terry chipped in with 16. Cameron Young, Freddie Gilespie and Tyler Hagedorn also posted scores in double-digits.
Gillespie led the team in rebounds with three offensive and six defensive rebounds for a total of nine, but the Lakers out–rebounded the Hustle by 16 with 62 total rebounds to the Hustle’s 46.
The Lakers took an early lead in the first period, but a Buchanan dunk righted the Hustle’s course and Memphis went ahead 36-27 by the end of the period.
Hagedorn sank a 3-pointer to start the second period. The Lakers found more success in the second period, outscoring the Hustle 33-23, but couldn’t get the go-ahead basket until the third and the Hustle led 62-60 at halftime.
Chaundee Brown Jr. put the Lakers back in the lead for the first time since early on in the first period with a jump shot about 1:30 into the third. The Hustle couldn’t retake the lead and went into the fourth period trailing behind 92-84.
The Lakers stretched their lead to 15 points with three unanswered baskets before the Hustle started to claw their way out of the deficit. A 3-pointer from Onu put the Hustle back ahead 107-106 with 4:17 left on the clock.
The teams traded points in the last few minutes of regulation but with 1:00 left, the Hustle trailed by three. Another Onu 3-pointer tied the game at 119-119 and a strong Hustle defense kept it there until the clock ticked down and overtime could begin.
Hearn and Buchanan combined for the Hustle’s five overtime points, but the Lakers scored four from free throws and another four from Brown Jr. and Mac McClung to seal the win.
Mason Jones paced the Lakers with 32 points, Brown Jr. scored 29 points and McClung added another 15 points. The Lakers had three other players put up double-digit points.
The Hustle will face off against the Iowa Wolves for their next game Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Landers Center.
