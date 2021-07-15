The Memphis Americans soccer team announced that it will be hosting open tryouts for both the men’s and women’s teams Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday Aug. 8, at Greenfield Arena at 6161 Shelby Oaks Drive in Memphis, Tennessee.
Team hopefuls must pre-register to participate in the open tryouts next month. The registration cost is $100 if paid on or before July 23 and $150 if paid after that date.
Participants will receive a shirt, shorts and socks that will be required to wear during tryouts. Soccer players can register at www.memphisamericans.com.
The Memphis Americans are the first professional indoor soccer team in the Mid-South in nearly 40 years. Executive board members named Corey Adamson head coach and Bo Melson as assistant coach of the team at a press conference in May.
Along with open tryouts, the team has been looking at nearby college programs to find talent to fill their rosters with.
The organization will field both a professional men’s and women’s indoor soccer team. The Memphis Americans will play their home games at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.
“We’re going to put professional indoor soccer back on the map here in Memphis,” Coach Melson said.
