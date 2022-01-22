The Memphis Americans men’s and women’s teams both grew their winning streak Saturday afternoon at the Landers Center. The men have won their last five outings and the women have won their last three.
In the men’s game, the Americans bested the Columbus Rapids 6-3. In the women’s game, the Americans won 7-3.
Giovanni Alvarado scored the first goal of the night with 2:35 to play in the first period to put the Americans on the board.
The Rapids answered with a goal of their own to tie the score 1-1 with 13:25 to play in the second period.
With 6:24 left to play in the first half, Corey Adamson faked a shot and instead passed the ball over to Samuel Castro who booted it in to put the Americans up 2-1.
Djordje Djordjevic, who led the men’s team in scoring, was the first to find the net in the second half, putting the Americans up 3-1 with 1:30 left to play in the third. Djordjevic followed it up with a second goal less than a minute into the fourth period, growing the American’s lead to 4-1.
The next goal came from Dan Rodman, who pushed the score to 5-1 with 5:33 to play in the final period. Cesar Ramirez wasted no time in scoring the next one, putting the Americans up 6-1 with 4:57 on the clock.
The Rapids kicked in two more in the last three minutes of the game and the game closed out as a 6-3 victory for the Americans.
In the women’s game, Tanya Crehan put the Americans on the scoreboard first after Stacie Murray-Owers’ shot bounced off the goal posts and Crehan was nearby to knock it in. Crehan’s goal put the team up 1-0 with 3:37.
With less than a minute left in the first period, Julia Osmond passed the ball through the air to Kristen Sparks, who headbutted it in to grow the American’s lead to 2-0.
In the second period, Murray-Owens assisted in another goal with a pass to Jennifer Osmond, who led the team in scoring during the game. Osmond kicked it in to make it 3-0 with 7:41 left to play in the first half.
After halftime, the Americans were quick to make it 4-0 with a goal from Ashlynn Jones only 30 seconds into the period. Kelsey Keown scored the next one with 9:21 left in the third to make it 5-0.
Columbus retaliated with a goal of their own to avoid the shutout with 1:38 left in the period. The next point also went to the Rapids, making it 5-2 with 11:38 left in the game.
With 5:58 left, Murray-Owers passed to Keown who quickly returned it to Murray-Owers. The quick ball movement opened up an opportunity and Murray-Owers was able to score with 5:58 left to put the Americans up 6-2.
The Americans’ final goal of the night came from Osmond with 2:38 to play. A Columbus player blocked a shot by Jones and the ball bounced right in front of Osmond who sent it into the net, making it 7-2. The Rapids scored one more goal in the last minute before the Americans won 7-3.
The Americans will travel to Fayetteville to face off against the Fayetteville Fury for their next game, Feb. 5.
