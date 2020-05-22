The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Olive Branch Knights of Columbus to close this year’s Memorial Day Tribute to the public. The service, set for 9 a.m. on Monday, May 25, instead will be live streamed on the city’s OBTV Comcast Channel 19. It may also be viewed live at www.obtvlive.com/channel-two and on the city’s official Facebook page.
Comcast Channel 19 in Olive Branch and Bridgetown, along with OBTV Channel One in Roku, will rebroadcast the service later that day.
The service, the ninth annual held at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, each year honors the more than 200 veterans who are resting at that cemetery, and at Payne Cemetery.
For more information, call 901-603-1579.
