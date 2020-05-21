Sanitation collection services will be affected by the Memorial Day holiday.
On Monday, May 25, Waste Pro will not offer garbage and recycling services and will be one day late for the remainder of the week, including Friday pickup taking place on Saturday.
DeSoto County will not provide curbside rubbish and debris collection on Monday, but regularly scheduled routes will run on Tuesday-Friday.
The county rubbish facility on West Sandidge Road in Olive Branch will be closed on Monday, but the pit will be open on all other regularly scheduled days.
Visit the DeSoto County website at desotocountyms.gov or call 662-469-8152 or 662-469-8000 for more information.