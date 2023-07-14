For residents who lived in Southaven in the 1980s, “meet me at the tree” needed no explanation. The “tree” referred to a large oak tree that today stands in the parking lot of Big Lots along Stateline Road.
It was a popular meeting spot for teens to gather before prom, road trips, sports team meet-ups, and “cruising” Stateline Road. And for a generation of youth sports, “go to the tree and back” was used by coaches to send a strong message that quickly grabbed their attention.
Now the historic landmark has been commemorated with a marker explaining its significance, the first of many signs the city intends to place around the city.
Although Southaven has only been a city for 43 years, Mayor Darren Musselwhite brought the idea for the historic markers as a way to acknowledge the city’s history.
“Some may say it’s just a tree, but many of us know way more,” Musselwhite wrote on a Facebook post. “I hope this sign brings back some great memories for you to share and maybe even some that were too fun to share just yet.”
The tree can be seen in an old aerial photograph when Interstate 55 was being built and before the retail buildings were there. The tree was near youth football, baseball, and cheerleading practice fields.
Other site under consideration include the Donnie Woods Field which is located behind Southaven Elementary School and was where the very first Little League baseball games and church league softball games were played; “The Hole” at Caprock Cove Park; the Jago Community; Cherry Valley Park; and the Chickasaw Indian Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.