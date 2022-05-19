When County Supervisor Lee Caldwell first moved to DeSoto County in 1987, she watched a small little wooden cabin on Highway 51 North just past Star Land Road on what used to be the Hull Dobbs Landfair Ranch deteriorate. She could’t help thinking how the land once provided a living to so many people.
Twenty-five years later, the land where that cabin once stood has been reborn and is now home to a $45 million, 1.2 million square foot Medline distribution center employing over 350 residents in DeSoto County.
“As I watched that little cabin deteriorate and collapse, I wondered what was going to happen,” Cadwell said. “But then here came Medline and these other industries, and again this land is providing great opportunities.”
Medline officials were joined by Caldwell, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite, other dignitaries and team members for a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of the company’s newest distribution center.
The Southaven facility, which opened in late 2021 and is now fully operational, will distribute and ship over $350 million in annual orders and employ 450 workers. About 365 people currently work at the facility.
“It’s a fabulous building,” said Steve Miller, Medline executive vice president of supply chain. “We made a major investment here and we’re proud of that investment.”
Medline is the largest privately-owned medical products manufacturer and distributor in North America distributing over 300,000 medical products and manufacturing another 80,000 medical products.
Miller said the cutting-edge building features an energy efficient design and state-of-the-art robotics and automation and embodies the company’s guiding principles to take care of its customers and to take care of its employees.
“As we tour today, I think what you are going to see is the great team work and coordination that goes on to make sure that critically important medical supplies are able to get to our customers as quickly as safely and efficiently as possible so that hospitals and other medical settings have what they need,” Miller said.
Miller praised the dedicated and passionate employees at the facility for their hard work over the past year during the pandemic to make sure healthcare providers had what they needed to save lives.
“You will walk away with an enhanced appreciation for the complexity and the work that it takes to deliver something as simple as a box of exam gloves,” Miller said.
Musselwhite called it a special day and said he is proud that Medline chose Southaven to be its newest expansion and for the many jobs it will provide to area residents.
“This is a big development for us,” Musselwhite said. “I’ve been waiting on this day personally for a long time. In the time that I have been mayor, we have been blessed to have a lot of growth and a lot of good things happen. I want you to know that Medline ranks high on that list. It’s going to do a lot for our city.”
Musselwhite added that Medline has already impressed the community by being a good corporate citizen and that Southaven and DeSoto County is about to impress them right back with its hospitality.
“I know a lot of you that work here are from Southaven or DeSoto County,” Musselwhite said. “But for Medline executives and everyone who doesn’t know much about Southaven and DeSoto County, you’re about to find out that we are a great place to live and a great place to do business.”
Bill Cork of Mississippi Development Corporation said the Medline expansion is one of Mississippi’s largest economic development projects and is going to be a great addition to DeSoto County.
“Manufacturing and distribution in Mississippi is alive and well,” Cork said. “Your creation of over 450 jobs is the plan for this plant, good paying jobs that have massive impacts on an amazing number of lives. Many of you are here today that are realizing that dream of a great career with Medline.”
Cork added that Medline’s investment will have a ripple effect all over DeSoto County that will result in people buying homes, eating at restaurants, sending their children to local schools and attending church, which will help improve the quality of life in DeSoto County.
“It’s difficult to overstate the impact such a massive economic project like this can make,” Cork said. “We’re grateful to your commitment to Mississippi and its residents. It brings me great pride to know that the products distributed here and sent around the world are going to save lives and they’re going to contribute to a more healthy world, and that starts right here in Southaven.”
The Southaven distribution center is part of Medline’s Healthcare Resilience Initiative which has invested $2 billion in new distribution centers, manufacturing capabilities and information technology upgrades to support the needs of its customers. The company operates 23 manufacturing sites and over 50 distribution centers which employ more than 30,000 workers doing business in 125 countries.
