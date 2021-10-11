Mississippi Department of Transportation will overlay State Road 302 from east of Horn Lake Road to Interstate Boulevard.
The $4.2 million project will include milling, re-paving, and signal and signage upgrades as well.
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said the project is a much needed upgrade.
“Oh this is great,” Latimer said. “I’m glad I am sitting down. This is tremendous news for us. If you have ever been down Goodman Road after a rain, you can almost hydroplane the whole way. It has ruts that fill with water. This is a fantastic thing for us.”
The money to fund the roadwork comes through funds collected from the Mississippi state lottery. The law sets aside the first $80 million in net lottery proceeds each year for road and bridge projects.
The resurfacing project has been awarded to Lehman Roberts Co., of Memphis. The company plans to begin work on the signals and sign replacement this year, and will begin milling and paving the roadway in the spring.
Latimer thanked District 2 engineer Mitch Turner and Northern Transportation District Commissioner John Caldwell for his efforts to get the project funded.
“Commissioner Caldwell got right on it,” Latimer said. “We owe him and Mr. Turner a great deal of thanks. Everybody is after them for money. Commissioner Caldwell worked really hard to get this.”
