Are you punny? A connoisseur of dad jokes? Is snark a second language? Or maybe you’re simply serious about traffic safety.
If so, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) wants you to put your skills to good use and encourage safe driving by entering MDOT’s Safety Message Contest. Messages can be submitted online at GoMDOT.com/MDOTcontest through July 19.
“MDOT has gotten so much positive feedback that we want the public to join this safety campaign,” said Melinda McGrath, P.E., MDOT Executive Director. “An engaged public is a safe public, so we want to give everyone the opportunity to come up with their own fun safety messages.”
MDOT’s quirky traffic safety messages, which are often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel. Over 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, driving aggressively, distracted or impaired driving.
When creating messages – there’s no limit to the number you can submit – remember these guidelines:
1. The message must relate to traffic safety.
2. Signs accommodate three lines and 21 characters per line, including spaces.
3. #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed.
4. No emojis. After entries have been submitted, MDOT will select the best of the best to be displayed on overhead signs above Mississippi highways. Winners will also be announced on MDOT social media. There is no limit to the number of entries that can be submitted. The contest will end on July 19.
