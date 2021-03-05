Dr. Leslie McLemore didn’t know what kind of a reception he would receive when he drove from his hometown of Walls to the DeSoto County Courthouse to register to vote in 1962.
He would make history as the first African-American to register to vote in DeSoto County. It was also in 1962 when James Meredith broke the color barrier by becoming the first African-American student to be admitted to the then segregated University of Mississippi, a key moment in the struggle for civil rights.
McLemore was a 21 year-old student at Rust College in Holly Springs at the time, and was already on the front lines of the civil rights movement for black equality. He had participated in a boycott of the local movie theater because they refused to seat black people in the downstairs section, and later joined the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and Students for Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).
Before he registered to vote in DeSoto County, he had been helping other African-Americans register in Marshall and Tate counties in Mississippi. That experience was far different from what he would encounter in DeSoto County.
“I had a hard time in Marshall County because of the local sheriff,” McLemore said. “His name was Flick Ash. And Flick Ash threatened me more than once.”
Dr. McLemore, a political science professor at Jackson State University and the first African-American elected to the Walls Board of Alderman, was a guest of the DeSoto Arts Council and DeSoto County Museum on Feb. 25 where he spoke about his experiences during the early days of the civil rights movement.
Dr. McLemore said he and his younger brother, Eugene, picked up his high school classmate and college roommate, John Anthony, and drove to the courthouse in Hernando together.
They were expecting it to be a big event.
“We had notified the NAACP. We called the FBI,” McLemore said. “My mother was scared to death. My grandfather wasn’t quite as scared.”
They were greeted by Chancery Clerk Ham Ferguson, who recognized them from the times they had come to the courthouse with their grandfather, Leslie Williams.
But rather than being greeted with expected hostility, Ferguson simply asked them why they were there and proceeded to help them.
“We entered and he said, ‘Eugene, Leslie, come on in,’” McLemore said. “He knew us because my grandfather was a landowner in Walls, and we had come in with my grandfather when he paid taxes or when he transacted business at the courthouse.”
Dr. McLemore said Feguson then administered the literacy test which was required by law in order to register to vote. The requirement was part of the Jim Crow laws used in the South to disenfranchise blacks from voting. McLemore said he had to interpret a section of the Mississippi Constitution to the satisfaction of the clerk in order to register.
“My question was to explain the committee system,” McLemore said. “I was majoring in social science in college, so for me it was a piece of cake.”
Weeks later, they were informed that all three were registered to vote in DeSoto County.
Dr. McLemore credits the fact that he did not face resistance, intimidation or violence when he registered because of the personal relationship that existed between his grandfather and the clerk.
“We were expecting a big event,” McLemore said. “But instead, we walked in. He greeted us. He said ‘why are you guys here?’ We said we were here to register. He said okay, and gave us the test. So relationships are really important. I had a harder time in Marshall County because the local sheriff didn’t know my grandfather.”
Dr. McLemore said getting to know each other and having conversations with people who don’t agree with you is very important to advancing race relations.
“It’s important to have a conversation,” McLemore said. “And what we have not done as a community and as a state is, we have not had the conversations.”
Dr. McLemore added that murders of the three civil rights workers who were killed in Neshoba County during the 1964 Freedom Summer still resonate even today because the right to vote is under assault.
“We are talking about 1964, but in 2021 let’s think about how precious the vote is,” McLemore said. “We have a goodly segment of the population of this nation who says that our current president of the United States of America is illegitimate. And we have in this country tonight, across the country, over 200 pieces of legislation being introduced to suppress the vote.These guys gave their life and so many others for the right to vote. And there are efforts right now by folks in this country who are trying to put up barriers so black folks and people of color can not register and vote.
“The right to vote is precious. And we have to say as a community to people who wish to deprive us that this is an interracial democracy and that’s not going to change.”
