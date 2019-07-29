Hernando and DeSoto County officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Aug. 2 for two projects on McIngvale Road.
The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the intersection of McIngvale and Green T roads. City and county officials will be joined by Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert and other invited guests. The event is open to the public.
Hernando is set to begin a nearly $8.7 million project to realign McIngvale Road. The project will stretch 1.4 miles from north of Byhalia Road to north of Green T Road. The new alignment will be five lanes.
The project was designed by Pickering Firm, Inc. and has been awarded to Acuff Enterprises, Inc.
The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). It was appropriated by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO).
“We officially started developing this project at the end of September 2017," said Hernando Mayor Tom Ferguson. "To have this project awarded and starting construction in less than two years is a monumental accomplishment by all those involved, but especially to MDOT and their staff who were the key in fast tracking this project to get us to this point. This also triggers the process for MDOT to proceed with the McIngvale Road Interchange. Thank you to all involved”.
The ceremony will also mark MDOT’s plans to construct an estimated $10 million interchange on I-269 at McIngvale. Work on the interchange project will overlap with the realignment project.
“Our interchange project a testament to the tremendous partnership and communication with Hernando, DeSoto County and all local leaders throughout the process," said Tagert. "The projects will be performed concurrently which will help expedite the improvements and minimize impacts to traffic. The quality of our infrastructure impacts our quality of life and factors into economic development. The interchange will increase mobility and commerce in the area.”
The interchange project is expected to be advertised this winter.
