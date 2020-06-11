There are several ongoing road projects underway in Hernando that will provide the city a second entrance off the interstate road system, alleviate some traffic congestion along Commerce Street, and also offer new walking and cycling opportunities for the DeSoto County seat.
Top among the list is the McIngvale Road interchange into the city from I-269. Construction on the interchange has begun with the clearing of vegetation and earthwork being done on the south side of I-269, while clearing is also being done on the north side of the interstate.
The nearly $8 million project is being done by Tanner Construction Company and is expected to be done by next spring.
Hernando Mayor Tom Ferguson stakes the interchange’s construction as another boost to economic growth for the city as he also hopes it will help reduce traffic congestion at the I-55/Commerce Street interchange, currently the only interstate entrance into the city.
MDOT Northern District Commissioner John Caldwell of Nesbit added that McIngvale is a good first step in improvements for Hernando.
“We still have some work to do on Commerce Street but it’s good to get this one done first before we start getting into some other construction projects that will impact the Hernando traffic,” Caldwell said.
As the McIngvale Road interchange provides new freeway access and egress from Hernando, city officials are also excited about the McIngvale Road realignment project. McIngvale had to be realigned to meet up with the new interchange and the necessity of that allows for a redesign of the roadway. It will run behind Hernando Hills Elementary School and will be a five-lane roadway. It costs $8.7 million and is 1.4 miles in length from north of Byhalia Road to the north of Green T Road. Acuff Enterprises, Inc. was awarded the project bid, and Pickering Firm, Inc. is the project designer.
The efforts to bring about improvements to McIngvale Road have been going on for some time, said Caldwell.
“The McIngvale Road project has been a long time in coming,” Caldwell said. “We’ve been promoting this since when I was a county supervisor. I’m definitely a fan and am definitely proud of the county, state, and city to get together and make it happen.”
The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and appropriated by the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Memphis Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), along with funding from DeSoto County and the City of Hernando.
“The county provided $1 million, we have $1 million, and the rest are state and federal funds,” said Ferguson, adding the realignment ties into the new interchange and MDOT began the interchange project to coincide with the realignment project.
Part of the McIngvale Road project is to add what is called a linear park multi-use path. Phillips Contracting is overseeing the project that should be done in September of this year. The of the linear park is set at over $926,000. It is being funded by FHWA and appropriated by MDOT.
Community Development Director Gia Matheny said a concrete path of 8-10 feet wide is being built from Commerce Street to Byhalia Road. Several retaining walls are part of the project.
Matheny said the linear park will extend to the McIngvale Road realignment.
“This is a great way to go from Byhalia to Lee’s Summit behind Walmart,” Matheny said. “This should put us at over three miles of trails and we have other trails that we want to extend at some point in time.”
The pathway is called a linear park, Ferguson said, because it is longer than it is wide.
“It is for non-motorized access,” Matheny explained. “So you can have bicycles or you can have a pedestrian on there and they should be able to go in two different directions very easily without any safety concerns.”
Matheny said one group in Hernando is excited about the linear park, and they represent cyclists who otherwise have to go out-of-town to ride.
“We have the only bike club in the county with almost 150 cyclists,” Matheny said. “They end up having to leave DeSoto County or leave very early in the morning to bike DeSoto County because there aren’t a lot of bike lanes for them to access.”