May tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts and also had two hits at the plate to help lead the Magee Trojans past Clarkdale 6-2 in Game 1 of the MHSAA 3A South State Championship.

The post Adam May helps Magee Trojans to 1-0 series lead over Clarkdale in 3A South State Finals appeared first on High School Sports News, Scores, Videos, Rankings - SBLive.