Desoto County residents David Lambert and Aaron Nowatka are among 28 recent graduates of the Mississippi Construction Education Foundation's apprenticeship program.
MCEF's apprenticeship program is approved by the Department of Labor and prepares craft professionals in eight trades: carpentry, electrical, HVAC, pipefitting, plumbing, sheet metal, welding and interior finish. Students must work for an approved employer to be accepted into the four-year program, which includes a total of 576 hours of classroom instruction and 8,000 on-the-job training hours. Students work during the day and take classes at night.
Employed by Whitfield Electric, Lambert and Nowatka were honored with fellow graduates during a recent graduation and awards ceremony hosted by MCEF. Also recognized were students with perfect attendance along with outstanding students chosen based on attitude, GPA and class involvement.
"Graduates of the apprenticeship program are some of the most dedicated and hardest-working individuals I've ever met," said Mike Barkett, MCEF president. "Their employers also deserve credit for placing a high value on professional development and supporting employees who want to advance in their trades. Their participation helps ensure that Mississippi has a highly skilled workforce to support the state's growing construction and manufacturing industries."
MCEF is a non-profit educational foundation that provides NCCER craft training and credentialing in more than 100 career and technical programs across the state. The foundation’s mission is to train individuals for the construction and manufacturing industries in Mississippi.
