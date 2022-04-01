Residents who live on the west side of Horn Lake will soon be able to satisfy their late night fast food craving at 1 a.m. or get a cup of coffee or breakfast at the break of dawn thanks to a second McDonald’s location that will open later this summer.
Horn Lake officials and other dignitaries joined with owner Robert Mignosi of JRM Enterpises on Friday to break ground at the site, which is located at 4170 Fountain Lane, next to Aldi’s and across the street from the Walmart Supercenter on Goodman Road West.
Laura Taylor, executive director of Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce, said the opening of a second McDonald’s will fill a big hole in that part of Horn Lake.
“There are a lot of people who have been waiting for a McDonald’s to come to this area, myself included,” Taylor said. “So we are excited.”
Taylor welcomed the new jobs and added that McDonald’s is a good corporate citizen as well.
“It’s not just a job for a 16-year old,” Taylor said. “This is a job that can turn into management, a career, and owning their own store one day. It is an amazing family community-oriented program, and they do lots of charitable outreach.”
Mayor Allen Latimer thanked them for their continued investment in Horn Lake.
“You’re an American institution,” Latimer said. “You locating this second store in Horn Lake shows that you have confidence in our community.”
District 3 County Supervisor Ray Denison said he is excited about having a second McDonald’s in Horn Lake and hopes the Golden Arches will continue to move westward and eventually open one in Walls.
“We appreciate the investment you are making in Horn Lake and in the west end of the county as well,” Denison said.
Denison said he used to hang out at McDonald’s every morning in high school and on weekends.
“It was a social gathering point,” Denison said. “So it is very nostalgic for me when I think back on the people from the social gatherings that we hand and what a great place it was to hang out. I’m sure this will be too.”
Mignosi, who also owns the other McDonald’s location in Horn Lake and seven other locations in DeSoto County, said he expects the new location will stay busy.
“We are excited to be here,” Mignosi said. “Horn Lake is a great community. This is a great location for us. We are about two-and-a-half miles from our other location, so that was important to us.”
Mignosi said the 4,500 square foot restaurant will be open 24 hours and will have 32 parking space and indoor seating for 52 people. The location will also have a newly designed lobby and include a PlayPlace.
“It’s McDonald’s new style building,” Mignosi said. “The lobby is very crisp. Normally they are not building PlayPlaces any more, but we think it is great for the community.”
Hiring will start in May and the location will employ about 70 workers.
“We’ll have a trailer here for hiring,” Mignosi said. “We didn’t want to make the people have to go to our other Horn Lake store. We will have an experienced manager which we will be moving from another store and 12 assistant managers that we will pull from other locations.”
Mignosi said construction will take about 100 days and he expects to have the grand opening in July.
“We should be open by the middle of July with no delays,” Mignosi said. “We won’t have any supply chain issues that will delay construction. They don’t start a project unless they have all of the equipment.”
