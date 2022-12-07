Vernon McCammon retired as Southaven Fire Chief in 2016 but still gets chill bumps whenever he hears and sees a fire truck roll out in service.
McCammon joined the Southaven Fire Department in 1968 as a volunteer - 12 years before Southaven was even a city - and served as its first fire chief in 1980. He was honored this week with a plaque on the wall as the very first inductee in the city’s new Tribute Hall in the lobby at City Hall.
“I’ve been gone six years, but I still love the fire department,” McCammon said at a ceremony Tuesday night as family and friends looked on. “It’s just been a glorious trip. I appreciate this very much.”
Mayor Darren Musselwhite said McCammon was an easy first choice and praised his years of service to the city
“We could not think of anyone better to pay tribute to start this off,” Musselwhite said. “He kept the city safe during monumental growth years and then mentored countless numbers of men and women in the fire operation. He’s been a great leader for our city and is a very special man for our city.”
The ceremony marked the first time the city has been able to show off the new space. The city created Tribute Hall and a city archive library when they renovated City Hall two years ago, but had to postpone the induction ceremony due to COVID
Musselwhite said it is important for the city to honor its history and the citizens who have made a lasting contribution to its growth and development.
“Citizens have mentioned to me during my ten years as mayor - and I’ve thought the same thing - we have nothing to celebrate our history,” Musselwhite said. “Most cities have a museum or signs throughout the city to pay tribute to special events and special people in their city. We never had this in Southaven. So that’s what birthed this idea and why I am so proud to be here tonight for this special thing. We’ve been waiting a long time for this. I can’t be more excited.”
Future inductees will be selected by the mayor and Board of Aldermen and the city plans to hold tributes about once a quarter.
Musselwhite said they actually lured McCammon to City Hall under false pretenses, then broke the news to him of their plans to make him the first person to be honored on the wall with a plaque.
“When we did this, we tricked Chief McCammon,” Musselwhite said. “We told him we want to talk to him about our archive library and that we wanted to tap into his knowledge about the history of the city. He came in and that’s when we told him he was going to be the first honoree. We are very proud that it is you.”
McCammon thanked the city and his family for their support over the years, as well as all of the men and women who served under him when he was chief.
“I had three mayors and all of them supported me in my endeavors,” McCammon said. “If we needed equipment, I’d explain to them what we needed and they would get it. I give credit to them and my staff, Chief (Roger) Thornton. He was there from day one. I went to work on May 15, 1980. He came in on June 1.”
McCammon said he still keeps up with what’s going on at the fire department and is proud of how it has grown and the professionalism of the firefighters.
“Believe me, I watch it,” McCammon said. “I hear those big trucks roll all the time. I am glad to see the Arrow truck out of Station 3. When he comes down Church Road, the hair on my neck stands up.”
Thornton, who served as Fire Chief after McCammon retired, said McCammon has done more to build and grow the Southaven Fire Department than anyone in its history.
“To see it come from that to what it is today, is a pretty amazing accomplishment,” Thornton said. “And this guy was responsible for mentoring me and so many other people that followed in his footsteps.”
