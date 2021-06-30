The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is seeking answers in why a Hernando police officer was shooting at a suspect.
WREG Memphis reported on Tuesday, June 29 a Hernando officer fired a shot at a suspect as officers responded to a call Tuesday in the Nesbit area.
No injures were reported.
"Police said it happened as officers responded to a home invasion call on Dogwood Hollow at 11:40 a.m.," according to WREG. "Once on the scene, one of the officers fired a shot at a female suspect. The suspect then ran off and was found and arrested about a half hour later."
No reason has been given why the officer shot at the suspect.
