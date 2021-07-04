Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Southaven, Miss. The office opened in June 2020 with a physician practice and later expanded to offer physical therapy.
“The reason we brought Mays & Schnapp and our patient philosophy to Southaven was to help an increasing number of people live more comfortably. It is extremely important to us to offer hope and help to people who live with chronic pain.” said Mays & Schnapp CEO Eric Schnapp.
The medical practice provides comprehensive pain management for patients who experience chronic pain. The group’s multidisciplinary approach incorporates a combination of therapies that work together and build on each other to address pain and provide pain relief and increased function.
“We’ve been embraced by the community, its providers, and our patients,” said Schnapp. “We feel fortunate to be able to care for DeSoto County patients who live with continual pain and to be able to provide the advanced treatments they need to improve their quality of life.
The experienced medical team helps manage a number of conditions such as back and neck pain, arm and leg pain, arthritis, bursitis, sciatica, shingles, fibromyalgia, peripheral neuropathy pain from diabetes, multiple sclerosis, complex regional pain syndrome, and post-stroke pain.
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, call 901.747.0040 or visit www.maysandschnap.com.
