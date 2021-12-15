With billions of dollars expected to pour into Mississippi from the federal government for infrastructure projects, DeSoto County and the five mayors representing their cities have sent in their wish list to legislators for six projects that all have agreed are their top funding priorities.
The list includes widening I-55 to Hernando; widening Hwy. 51; widening Hwy. 302 to Byhalia Road; expanding the Olive Branch airport; improved broadband access in the county; and money to connect Southaven and Horn Lake to the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority (DCRUA) Johnson Creek pump station to help solve the ongoing dispute between Memphis and the Horn Lake Creek Interceptor Sewer District.
Mississippi is expected to receive about $4 billion for projects from the federal government, but the legislature has already received over $7 billion in funding requests.
County Board of Supervisors President Mark Gardner said the Council of Governments, which includes all of the mayors and a representative from the Board of Supervisors, met and agreed to ask for money for projects that will benefit all parts of the county and ones that are too big to be funded individually by the cities or county.
“To the credit of all the mayors and County Board of Supervisors, we all got together and decided collectively what our priorities are,” Gardner said. “The Council of Governments has learned over the years that if we ask with a unified voice that it carries more clout in Jackson and Washington, D.C.”
Heading the list is the widening of I-55 south of Goodman Road to the Commerce Street exit in Hernando, a project Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite has pushed for many years.
“That is the number one thing that I have recommended on behalf of the city,” Musselwhite said. “And it’s not just a city thing. It affects all of DeSoto County and north Mississippi really.”
Musselwhite said the widening would help alleviate the traffic bottleneck south of Goodman Road where the highway goes from four lanes down to two lanes.
“I don’t have to tell anyone who has ever driven in DeSoto County to go check it out and stand on the Goodman Road bridge and look south at 4:30 on any afternoon,” Musselwhite said. “You will see traffic come to a stop. It is a major problem.”
Musselwhite said the congestion at the Church Road exit is a major factor holding that area back from seeing further economic growth.
“Even though we have had tremendous growth and good things happen economically, we still have those businesses that will not come here,” Musselwhite said. “They love that area, but their first question to me is what is the status of the widening of the interstate because before they invest a lot of money here, they want to know the infrastructure is going to support their business.”
Musselwhite said the widening project has already been designed by the state and will cost about $368.6 million. The project would be built in three stages. The first stage, Goodman Road to Church Road, will include the reworking of the Church Road interchange. The second phase would be widening Church Road south to Interstate 269 and include a new Star Landing Road interchange. The third phase would widen I-55 from I-269 to Hernando and include reworking the Commerce Street exit.
Musselwhite said now is the right time to ask for the funding to finally get the widening of I-55 underway.
“Many times in the past we have gone to MDOT and asked for help,” Musselwhite said. “They have agreed with our assessment of the need. And objectively, the traffic statistics justify what we are asking for. A lot to these have already been designed now. But when it gets to construction, they say they have no money. What has changed is that now there is money that is available and we feel it is our time to ask for some major projects.”
Hernando Mayor Chip Johnson agreed. The Commerce Street exit has been unable to handle the amount of traffic coming off I-55 for years and causes gridlock in his city.
“The I-55 widening is almost a no-brainer for all of us in the county because it affects so many of us,” Johnson said. “That also includes fixing all of the exits along the way, including redoing the Commerce Street exit.”
Widening Highway 51 is also a top need in the county because the highway has seen a tremendous amount of growth with major distribution centers locating along there. The group is asking for $25 million to widen the roadway from Turman Farms to Green T Road.
“Since I-55 hasn’t been widened, there is so much traffic on Hwy. 51,” Musselwhite said. “Now we have almost come to an emergency situation on 51 with all of that industrial growth. It’s not wide enough. It can’t handle all of the traffic that is going to be there.”
Gardner said Hwy. 305 also needs to be widened from Church Road all the way to Byhalia Road.
“If you are going south from Church Road, it narrows down,” Gardner said. “We would love to see it widened all the way down. Now, that might not be possible. But we will take it a piece at a time and maybe get the first leg of it widened down to Bethel Road.”
“Bottom line, 305 is huge to the county,” added Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams.
Adams said the group is also asking for $9.8 million to add more hangars at the airport.
“We have 60 aircraft hangars and we currently have a waiting list of 90 people for additional hangars,” Adams said.
The group also identified expanding broadband access countywide as a major need. Currently, over 5,000 households or about 14,200 residents do not have access to high-speed internet. The federal infrastructure bill includes $500 billion to expand broadband into unserved or underserved areas of the country.
“That’s a big one for us in the county,” Gardner said. “The pandemic showed us just how important the need for broadband is, especially for people who have to work from home and children who have to learn online. And as a Realtor, I can tell you that it is one of the first questions a buyer asks. We need to expand broadband in the county if we want to keep growing.”
The last major funding request would help address the sewer needs of residents in Horn Lake and part of Southaven. Residents in the Horn Lake Creek Basin Interceptor Sewer District send their wastewater to Memphis to be treated. The contract expires in 2023 and Memphis gave both cities notice that they do not intend to renew the contract and asked the sewer district to come up with a plan for separation. Both parties have sued, with Memphis claiming that it has subsidized the population and industrial growth in Horn Lake and Southaven due to below market sewer rates established in the 1975 agreement.
Southaven and Horn Lake may need to connect to the DeSoto County Regional Utility Authority (DCRUA) Johnson Creek pump station. The cost for the project is $230 million.
“I’ve been to Washington, D.C. and talked to our senators and congressmen about this issue,” Musselwhite said. “It leads us to the bottom line that we are going to have to do something different. With that comes an extremely large price tag.”
Musselwhite said the county might be able to use some of its ARPA money along with a state match to help pay for the project and have DCRUA bond for the remainder of the cost.
“What that means is not only Southaven and Horn Lake, but everybody in DeSoto County who uses DCRUA will have some cost changes,” Musselwhite said. “So it’s not just a Southaven/Horn Lake issue. It’s a DeSoto County issue.”
Johnson hand delivered the county’s funding request letter last Thursday and met with Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann for an hour and a half. The letter also makes it clear that the mayors will also be submitting additional funding requests that are specific to each city.
Johnson said he will meet with his board of aldermen next week to discuss additional projects and develop a unified list, but already has a few sewer improvement projects in mind that he would like to see get funded. The list includes sewer for Dogwood Hollow and the Green T subdivision, and water improvements for the Jaybird Road water plant.
“I’m not making that list alone,” Johnson said. “I have proposed some items that we will be talking about and hopefully adopting a list that we will put forth as a mayor and board to the Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House.”
Horn Lake Mayor Allen Latimer said he also has some water and sewer projects that he hopes to be able to use ARPA money for.
“We have one we call the I & I project,” Latimer said. “We have to pay sewer based on how much goes through the pipes. And when we get some heavy rain, we have some low places and bad pipes that really run our rates up.”
Latimer said Horn Lake took Hosemann’s suggestion to put the ARPA money that it received in the bank and not to spend it until they know what projects will be eligible for funding and possible state matches.
“We didn’t spend a penny,” Latimer said. “It’s all in the bank. We are waiting to see how that will go.”
Adams said he will also be asking for $6 million to help alleviate the bottleneck on Goodman Road and Hwy. 302 near Walmart and Starbucks; $5 million to address traffic issues at I-22 and Hwy. 305 interchange; and $8 million to widen I-22 to Craft Road.
“I have some traffic issues at Craft Road and I-22 that I’d like to see addressed,” Adams said. “For example, I-22 to Craft Road. We have five lanes that go down to a two lane bridge. We have got to get some help with that. And of course Olive Branch, like other cities, we are willing to pay a share of the cost. We just can’t afford to pay everything.”
Adams added that he agrees with everything on the joint list of projects that the group developed.
“It was a great example of teamwork between the mayors and the county because we did give and take,” Adams said. “I agreed that I-55 needs widening even though I-55 does’t touch Olive Branch. There is a desperate need. These projects are going to have to be done whether it is from the state, the federal government, or us. There is no way we can keep growing without them. So I think we gave a good team effort.”
