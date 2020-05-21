“Respectfully, to all tonight, I say it’s time for the government to get out of the way. I believe we can be safe and resume our lives in a bold way and not be scared.”
That was the message Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite gave to his city and the state of Mississippi Tuesday evening, a message he is sending to Gov. Tate Reeves on how the state should move forward after the current Safer At Home executive order expires on Monday, May 25.
The comments came during his Mayor’s Report at the Board of Aldermen meeting at City Hall, comments Musselwhite prefaced as being “bold,” but comments he made with facts and figures to back it up.
The mayor said his city has done what it was asked to do with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and has flattened the curve.
Musselwhite said that, while there continue to be more cases of COVID-19 reported each day, the number of deaths from the virus remains stable and stagnant in DeSoto County.
“There is one thing that we can verify and that is the number of fatalities,” Musselwhite said. “We know that we’ve had only five fatalities in the county in 66 days,” going on to point out the per-capita percentage for a county of 185,000 is much better than for Shelby County, Tennessee, and the state of Mississippi as a whole.
As of Wednesday, DeSoto County still has had only five deaths and had 418 cases of coronavirus reported, which is an increase of 14 cases from Tuesday’s report.
“The number of positive cases is a variable,” Musselwhite pointed out. “When we get test results, we don’t know if there was a spike that day or if it is a data dump. We don’t know if a bunch of people was tested that day and we got a lot of positive results.”
The mayor went on to stress that he still considers coronavirus to be dangerous, especially for those people more at-risk, such as the elderly, or those with other health issues, but “the risk of the virus now pales to the risk of other health issues,” Musselwhite said.
While the Southaven mayor pointed out that the government does have the right to temporarily restrict personal liberties in times of great danger for general public safety, Musselwhite added, “I have serious concerns about liberties being restrained for this length of time considering the real data. I also have real concerns about the discriminatory nature of the government allowing some businesses to assemble and do business but not others.”
Musselwhite said the state’s Safer At Home order would expire on Monday, May 25, and he is encouraging Gov. Reeves to lift the restrictions, “get out of way, let Mississippi get back to business and back with our lives.”
In his comments Tuesday, Musselwhite said he was glad to see the governor Tuesday stated that in-person church gatherings should now be taking place. However, while the language in the executive orders regarding church services would limit those gatherings to 10 people or less, Reeves’ office told the mayor that in-person church gatherings had never been restricted. When reading the orders, it was the opinion Musselwhite had and of others that there were restrictions in place.
“In-person church services in Southaven are open,” Musselwhite said. “Many churches have set target dates to get ready to and communicate with their congregations to start back on May 31 or June 7.”