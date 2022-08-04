Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams knows that he has reached the pinnacle of his political career when they name a pizza after you.
And that’s exactly what happened at the August 2 Board of Aldermen meeting.
Adams was presented with a “Mayor Ken” pizza from Papa Murphy’s. The thin crust pizza comes with a mixture of creamy garlic and red pizza sauce, and is topped with giant pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, crispy bacon, and banana peppers.
“It had all of the ingredients that I like on pizza,” Adams said. “I can go home now and rest on my laurels knowing that I have a pizza named for me.”
The speciality pizza was a thank you from the new owners of Papa Murphy’s for being business friendly and making it easy for them to take over the business.
“It’s a process to take over a business,” said owner Amanda Bibbee. “We were just really impressed with Mayor Adams and how easy he and the city made it for us. It really was hassle free.”
Bibbee said the “Mayor Ken” pizza will be available for $13.99 every Monday with one dollar going to support the Olive Branch Food Pantry.
“I really love that,” Adams said.
“It’s a really good pizza,” Bibbee added.”He did a great job creating it.”
Bibbee said she and her husband plan to open two more businesses in Olive Branch, one of which will be a hardware store.
“We haven’t opened them yet,” Bibbee said. “We are still in the process. We’re not from here originally. We moved here from out of state seven years ago. We live in Olive Branch and just fell in love with DeSoto County. We always knew we wanted to become a bigger part of the community and to give back to the community.”
Bibbee said she would love to extend a challenge to the county’s other mayors - Darren Musselwhite of Southaven, Allen Latimer of Horn Lake, Chip Johnson of Hernando, and Keidron Henderson of Walls - to create their favorite pizza and have a contest to see which one sells the most, and divide the profits to go to a charity in each city.
“I hope we can do it,” Bibbee said. “Some of the mayors, it’s hard to get them on the phone.”
As for the “Mayor Ken,” the pie received an enthusiastic thumbs up.
“This is the kind of stuff we love,” Adams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.