Picking up campaign signs after Election Day was the first order of business for Hernando’s mayor-elect Chip Johnson.
The voters of Hernando exercised their constitutional right on April 6 by choosing Johnson as their next municipal leader. Johnson received 1731 votes over incumbent Mayor Tom Ferguson with 1281 votes.
Johnson is now surveying his to-do list before the first week of July when he again assumes the mantle of mayor
“The people have told us what they wanted to do,” said Johnson. “They want us to get the financials up to date in city hall so we can figure out what’s going on. They absolutely want us to build an animal shelter. They want us to add some extra police officers on the street to make sure we continue to be a safe community. We’re going to be working on all those things with the new board of aldermen.”
Johnson, who served Hernando as alderman from 2001 to 2005 and three terms as mayor, 2005-2017, says his in-between time will be productive in regards to city government.
“We've got plans to meet with newly elected aldermen, gauge citizen feedback and work out a common agenda,” Johnson continued. “Parks and recreation is always at the top of the list. We’ve got to continue improving our programs and the conditions of our ball fields. We’re a fairly young parks department. We didn’t even start one until 2005, so we’re still growing.”
Johnson said he’s been refreshed recently being able to speak frankly and openly with citizens about their concerns. Small business issues have been a major talking point on the campaign trail.
Once owning a small franchise himself, Johnson knows the struggles of payroll and how to connect with other business owners.
“I think we’re going to help streamline the process for getting new businesses open,” said Johnson. “Also make sure they have what they need to succeed. That’s going to be another cornerstone of our agenda. They are the backbone of our economy.”
Johnson also acknowledges that getting elected for any office is not a lone wolf effort
“When I won this election, it’s not like I won it alone,” Johnson laughed. “It’s a family affair and we’re all in it together up to our knees.”
Other essential prep work for Johnson includes meeting with the Mississippi Department of Transportation, Mayor Tom Ferguson, newly elected aldermen and the citizens themselves.
Johnson wanted to remind Hernando residents, “I really want people to stay in touch with me over the next four years. I want them to tell me what they need, tell me when they think I’m not doing, what they think I should do, and I just need their input to keep me moving in the right direction on the people’s agenda at city hall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.