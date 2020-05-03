As of Saturday evening, a total of 7,550 positive cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi have been reported by the state Health Department (MSDH), which is 109 more than the previous report.
Mississippi is reporting 303 people have now died from the virus, which is 12 more from the last information. Four of those deaths have been in DeSoto County.
In DeSoto County, 298 positive cases have been reported, an increase of four from the previous day. Of that number, 122 are black or African-American, 143 are white/Caucasian, 23 are of another ethnic background, and 10 are under investigation.
Of the four deaths from coronavirus in DeSoto County, one is from a black/African-American resident and three are white/Caucasian residents.
A total of 26 people have died from COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, the county with the highest number of deaths reported from coronavirus. Pearl River has reported 20 deaths.
In Mississippi, of the total cases reported, 3,951 are from black/African-American residents, 2,504 are from white/Caucasian residents, 802 are from other ethnic backgrounds, and 293 are still under investigation.
Of the 281 deaths from coronavirus, 171 are from black/African-American residents, 130 are from white/Caucasian residents, and two are from another ethnic background.
All figures are considered provisional and can change when an investigation finds new or additional information about residence.
An update on numbers and COVID-19 information from the state is FOUND HERE.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center website is reporting a clinic will be held, in partnership with C Spire, at the Landers Center in Southaven on Wednesday, May 6. Testing is free, but is available by appointment only. CLICK HERE for more information.
DeSoto County Schools have postponed its eight high school graduation ceremonies and will hold them when restrictions are lifted and the Landers Center can allow the events to take place inside their facility.
Northpoint Christian School Head of School Jim Ferguson sent a letter to school parents announcing that graduation was being postponed to June 13 at 11 a.m. An alternate date of July 18 was set in case guidelines continue to restrict gatherings on June 13.
Northpoint Christian School officials considered its remote learning program for students to be successful.
Dizzy Dean National Commissioner Danny Phillips has announced on the organization's Facebook page the Board of Directors' decision to cancel this year's World Series baseball and softball tournaments in Southaven.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite on Friday, April 24, said the city would pull back on its 33/50/100 Comeback Plan in favor of Gov. Tate Reeves' Safer-At-Home order.
Civil emergency ordinances in Olive Branch and Southaven have been terminated by action taken by the cities' Boards of Aldermen. Olive Branch did continue a local emergency through at least May 19 to allow flexibility in making certain purchases.
DeSoto County School Board of Education members approved a plan to offer paid administrative leave for all employees through May 22, the last day of work for teachers. Employees who work past that date into the summer will be compensated through June 30.
Remote learning in DeSoto County Schools would continue through May 21.
Phase II of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi's FEED Program to help provide food to meet the emergency nutritional needs of children in the 11-county region of the Foundation is underway. The FEED Northwest Mississippi Fund's increased matching grant from the Maddox Foundation of $55,000 will help alleviate the cost of feeding thousands of additional individuals, fund food pantries, and create new start-up pantries in areas of greatest need. CLICK HERE to read details on the grant increase and what it will do.
DeSoto County Schools continues to offer all children up to age 18 a free "Grab and Go" meal Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for the time being at these locations: Horn Lake Intermediate, Southaven Intermediate, and Chickasaw Elementary in Olive Branch, Lake Cormorant Elementary, Hernando Hills Elementary, and DeSoto Central Elementary. Hours are 10 a.m.-12 noon each day. One meal will be offered on Mondays and two meals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at each location.
In collaboration with the DCS Grab and Go program, The Church United, a group of local churches, will offer free meal boxes on Monday and Friday evenings, from 5-7 p.m. each day. The meal boxes will be distributed at Crosspointe Church, 6400 Blocker Street in Olive Branch; Hunger2Hope, 9105 Highway 51 N. in Southaven; and the DeSoto County Dream Center, 6935 Windchase Drive in Horn Lake. A photo ID is required and each site is accepting donated food for the program. Only one box per week per household will be distributed.
The first case of coronavirus among DeSoto County employees was reported on Monday, April 6. CLICK HERE for our story on how the county has responded to the case discovery.
DeSoto County EMS posted a list of facilities in the county that will test on a limited basis. Please contact the facility before arrival as testing requirements vary by facility. For an updated list of testing facilities, CLICK HERE.
The COVID Tracking Project has data on cases, tests, and other information for Mississippi and nationally on its website. CLICK HERE
MSDH has a hotline number available to answer questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-978-6453 and is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
With a call for masks to aid medical personnel dealing with the coronavirus, groups such as the North MS Medical Mask Makers Group have volunteered time and materials to make coverings that help extend the life of their medical N95 masks. The group is featured in this article found on our website. CLICK HERE.
Both Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital announced new visitor guidelines that limit the number of visitors allowed at the facility. A separate story on that is found on our website.
The DeSoto County Museum has suspended its operating hours until such time when public health officials decide that public spaces such as the museum can safely open their doors to the public.
Landau Uniforms of Olive Branch donated more than 30,000 scrubs for emergency personnel in Tennessee. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Here For Good MS is an effort to add dollars into small businesses suffering due to closures forced by the pandemic. CLICK HERE for details on how buying a T-shirt will help local shops hurting right now.
Tanger Outlets Southaven has announced that all non-essential retailers at the mall have closed, according to mall officials. The AT&T Store in the mall is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. CLICK HERE for the mall website.
A Facebook page detailing support for and information regarding the DeSoto County business community has been established. Go to DeSoto County Commerce COVID-19 on Facebook to find the page or CLICK HERE.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) reported that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. These temporary measures will help relieve the financial hardship of temporary layoffs by making unemployment benefits available to individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. This helps not only individuals but also employers by helping them retain their workforce and stabilizing local economies. CLICK HERE for more details.
All First Regional Library System libraries have been closed until further notice.
The Internal Revenue Service on March 21 moved the Tax Day deadline from April 15 to July 15 to file personal income taxes. CLICK HERE for details.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue has announced that the state income tax deadline had been moved to May 15. CLICK HERE for details from the state department's official website.