DeSoto County has recorded just one new positive case of coronavirus since Wednesday morning, according to the latest statistical report from the Mississippi State Department of Health.
However, the county has reported one new death connected with COVID-19, which bring the number of DeSoto County virus fatalities to six. Two of the victims were identified as black/African-Americans and four are identified as white or Caucasian.
DeSoto County's number of reported cases for coronavirus since March 11 has grown to 419.
DeSoto County has reported 14 outbreaks at long-term care facilities and the newest fatality was at an LTC facility, for a total of two.
Mississippi's total number of coronavirus cases is now at 12,222, or 255 more than the previous day. Statewide, the number of deaths is at 580, or 10 more from yesterday's report. The number of long-term care (LTC) outbreaks has grown in the state by 87 to a number of 1,590, with 289 fatalities from the virus in LTC facilities.
At last report, a total of 47 people had died from COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, the county with the highest number of deaths reported from coronavirus. Forrest County has reported 32 deaths.
Presumed recovered cases of COVID-19 through May 17 in Mississippi is at 7,681. Those are cases where it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive, if not hospitalized, or it has been 21 days or more since the case tested positive, if they were hospitalized, or if it is unknown if the patient was hospitalized or not. This figure is updated on a weekly basis.
As of May 17, MSDH reported that 125,970 tests have been performed for the virus. Of that number, 105,898 tests have administered by providers other than the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, while the state lab has performed 20,072 tests. MSDH noted these figures are the number of tests done, not the number of people tested.
An update on numbers and COVID-19 information from the state is FOUND HERE.
(May 18) Olive Grove Terrace assisted living in Olive Branch has reported that all residents and staff lab test results have returned negative for COVID-19. In-room quarantine of residents will remain in effect until May 21, or 14 days from possible exposure. A staff member earlier was found to be positive for coronavirus and remains resting at home. Residents are receiving daily wellness checks every four hours. Staff members wear N95 masks inside the building and gloves in residents' rooms.
(May 15) Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has amended is Safer At Home executive order to now allow tattoo parlors to open with similar restrictions placed on hair salons and barbers. Reeves also announced that with the state gaming commission, a date was set for the reopening of casinos under restrictions.
(May 14) DeSoto County restaurants have begun the process of reopening amid relaxation of the gathering restrictions.
(May 14) Mississippi legislators Wednesday night passed and sent to Gov. Reeves a bill allocating $300 million to help small businesses closed or impacted by the pandemic.
(May 8) Gov. Tate Reeves extended the Safer At Home executive order for two weeks to May 25 but made changes to relax some areas that has previously been closed.
(May 7) Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite heard at Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting from hair stylists and barbers who felt they were unfairly kept from re-opening with Reeves' Safer at Home order. The mayor said he supported more business re-opening and would urge Reeves to do so.
(May 7) The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi has received a grant from the Walton Family Foundation to support its FEED program to assist food insecurity needs of children in its region of coverage, the Mississippi Delta.
DeSoto County Schools have postponed its eight high school graduation ceremonies and will hold them when restrictions are lifted and the Landers Center can allow the events to take place inside their facility.
Northpoint Christian School Head of School Jim Ferguson sent a letter to school parents announcing that graduation was being postponed to June 13 at 11 a.m. An alternate date of July 18 was set in case guidelines continue to restrict gatherings on June 13.
Northpoint Christian School officials considered its remote learning program for students to be successful.
Dizzy Dean National Commissioner Danny Phillips has announced on the organization's Facebook page the Board of Directors' decision to cancel this year's World Series baseball and softball tournaments in Southaven.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite on Friday, April 24, said the city would pull back on its 33/50/100 Comeback Plan in favor of Gov. Tate Reeves' Safer-At-Home order.
Civil emergency ordinances in Olive Branch and Southaven have been terminated by action taken by the cities' Boards of Aldermen. Olive Branch did continue a local emergency through at least May 19 to allow flexibility in making certain purchases.
DeSoto County School Board of Education members approved a plan to offer paid administrative leave for all employees through May 22, the last day of work for teachers. Employees who work past that date into the summer will be compensated through June 30.
Remote learning in DeSoto County Schools would continue through May 21.
Phase II of the Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi's FEED Program to help provide food to meet the emergency nutritional needs of children in the 11-county region of the Foundation is underway. The FEED Northwest Mississippi Fund's increased matching grant from the Maddox Foundation of $55,000 will help alleviate the cost of feeding thousands of additional individuals, fund food pantries, and create new start-up pantries in areas of greatest need. CLICK HERE to read details on the grant increase and what it will do.
DeSoto County Schools continues to offer all children up to age 18 a free "Grab and Go" meal Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for the time being at these locations: Horn Lake Intermediate, Southaven Intermediate, and Chickasaw Elementary in Olive Branch, Lake Cormorant Elementary, Hernando Hills Elementary, and DeSoto Central Elementary. Hours are 10 a.m.-12 noon each day. One meal will be offered on Mondays and two meals will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays at each location.
In collaboration with the DCS Grab and Go program, The Church United, a group of local churches, will offer free meal boxes on Monday and Friday evenings, from 5-7 p.m. each day. The meal boxes will be distributed at Crosspointe Church, 6400 Blocker Street in Olive Branch; Hunger2Hope, 9105 Highway 51 N. in Southaven; and the DeSoto County Dream Center, 6935 Windchase Drive in Horn Lake. A photo ID is required and each site is accepting donated food for the program. Only one box per week per household will be distributed.
The first case of coronavirus among DeSoto County employees was reported on Monday, April 6. CLICK HERE for our story on how the county has responded to the case discovery.
DeSoto County EMS posted a list of facilities in the county that will test on a limited basis. Please contact the facility before arrival as testing requirements vary by facility. For an updated list of testing facilities, CLICK HERE.
The COVID Tracking Project has data on cases, tests, and other information for Mississippi and nationally on its website. CLICK HERE
MSDH has a hotline number available to answer questions about COVID-19. The number is 877-978-6453 and is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
With a call for masks to aid medical personnel dealing with the coronavirus, groups such as the North MS Medical Mask Makers Group have volunteered time and materials to make coverings that help extend the life of their medical N95 masks. The group is featured in this article found on our website. CLICK HERE.
Both Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital announced new visitor guidelines that limit the number of visitors allowed at the facility. A separate story on that is found on our website.
The DeSoto County Museum has suspended its operating hours until such time when public health officials decide that public spaces such as the museum can safely open their doors to the public.
Landau Uniforms of Olive Branch donated more than 30,000 scrubs for emergency personnel in Tennessee. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Here For Good MS is an effort to add dollars into small businesses suffering due to closures forced by the pandemic. CLICK HERE for details on how buying a T-shirt will help local shops hurting right now.
Tanger Outlets Southaven has announced that all non-essential retailers at the mall have closed, according to mall officials. The AT&T Store in the mall is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. CLICK HERE for the mall website.
A Facebook page detailing support for and information regarding the DeSoto County business community has been established. Go to DeSoto County Commerce COVID-19 on Facebook to find the page or CLICK HERE.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) reported that Mississippi workers who are not able to work due to COVID-19 will be eligible to file for unemployment benefits. These temporary measures will help relieve the financial hardship of temporary layoffs by making unemployment benefits available to individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. This helps not only individuals but also employers by helping them retain their workforce and stabilizing local economies. CLICK HERE for more details.
All First Regional Library System libraries have been closed until further notice.
The Internal Revenue Service on March 21 moved the Tax Day deadline from April 15 to July 15 to file personal income taxes. CLICK HERE for details.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue has announced that the state income tax deadline had been moved to May 15. CLICK HERE for details from the state department's official website.